Be the judge… Was that a target?

After he was originally announced as a target, the decision was reversed, much to the dismay of Islanders coach Barry Trotz, who was in good shape.

The thing is, if the goal had been good, it would have given New York the lead in the third inning. Instead, it was Andrei Burakovsky who scored a goal a few seconds later to allow his team to finally strive for victory.

We must admit that the avalanche was worth the victory. They outperformed 43-31, and Ilya Sorokin needed to break up several times.

Note the impressive performance of Devon Toews, who scored 1 goal and 2 assists in his first game against his former team.

It’s worth talking about another avalanche defensive guy. In fact, Jack Johnson hit the 1,000-game plateau in the NHL tonight.

It’s a fourth straight win for Nathan McKinnon, who now has the best home record in the league with 23 wins in 28 decisions.

You can watch highlights from other Tuesday night’s NHL games below.

Bruins (3) BC. ducks (4)

Sharks (3) vs. Golden Nights (1)

Oilers (3) vs. Flyers (0)

flame (5) c. Wild (1)

Senators (2) c. Lightning (5)

Demons (3) vs. Blue Jackets (4)

Hurricanes (3) vs. Red Wings (4)