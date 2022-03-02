When is the new Fortnite Chapter 3 season 2 date? – Break Flip

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is coming to an end! But from what date does the third chapter of the second season begin exactly?

After the first season of Chapter 3 full of new features, with many collaborations, this season will make way for Season 2! The last update from Season 1, 19.40, was published on Tuesday 1 March, which means the next season is coming soon!

But from what date exactly will we be able to watch the beginning of season 2 of chapter 3? Currently, No official date has been set by Epic Games. However, we can read the Battle Pass page of the game where it ends March 19, 2022. So it could be the start date of Season 2.

What is the history of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Depending on the current battle pass, Chapter 3 of Season 2 may start Next March 19 in Fortnite! However, this date has not yet been officially set by Epic Games, which means that it can be changed at any time.

The final update from Season 1 was published on Tuesday, March 1, but there is no doubt that Season 2 of the game will arrive this month! In fact, the patch rarely lasts more than two weeks, so it wouldn’t be surprising if a second season was available from March 19. We will update this article when we know more!

join us Discord FR on Fortnite And the Follow us on Twitter To follow our news and ask your questions!