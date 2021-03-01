The Bruins dominate the Rangers

The Boston Bruins never worried about their opponents, beating the New York Rangers 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

Charlie Coyle fired the winner’s attack by hitting the target twice, including once in an empty stenography net.

In his first success, the 28-year-old American beat a fast defender before firing a thunderous shot that ended his career at the top of the net.

“We are a tough team to play against,” Cowell said in press conferences after the match. We will do well most of the time when we play this way. “

Winners coach Bruce Cassidy has been similarly going with his skaters.

“What I liked about our game today [dimanche]He said it represents our identity. We are playing behind you. We make fast games. we are strong. We are physical. We protect the front of our network and go in front of their window. “

David Pasternak and Charlie McAvoy also contributed to the Massachusetts club victory by collecting two points each. The former provided two assists, while the latter had a goal and an assist. Bruins’ other top scorer was Trent Frederic.

In front of the winner’s net, Tuukka Rask saved 20 shots from her 21 competitors. He was denied his first close of the season by Colin Blackwell in the third period. On this success, Alexis Lafrenière got his second professional assistant.

At the other end of the ice, goalkeeper Alexander Georgiev had 33 shots and made 31 balls. The latter was briefly replaced by Igor Chesterkin in the first half, being cut near his left eye when Nick Richie fell on him. The substitute allowed a goal to be scored on both shots he received.

The National League wanted to look at the condition of the head. “After the first period, he was just as fine as he was before the match started,” said Rangers coach David Quinn.