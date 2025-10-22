Best Life Fertility Center Reports 70% IVF Success Rate, Setting Benchmark in UAE Fertility Care

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — October 22, 2025: Best Life Fertility Center has achieved a consistent in-vitro fertilization (IVF) success rate of approximately 70 per cent, a performance that positions the clinic among the UAE’s leading fertility institutions and underscores the growing role of precision medicine in reproductive health.

Personalized Approach Drives Outcomes

The clinic credits its success to a deeply individualized approach to patient care. “Every patient is unique, and fertility treatment should reflect that,” says Dr. Mazen Dayeh, fertility specialist, PhD in Reproductive Health Medicine, and Medical Director at Best Life Fertility Center. “From the very first consultation, we take a comprehensive approach to understand the specific needs of each couple and develop a treatment plan that gives them the best possible chance at success.”

Dr. Dayeh, who oversees more than 1,000 IVF cycles per year, emphasizes that no two treatment journeys are identical. Each plan begins with an extensive diagnostic process that includes hormone analysis, transvaginal ultrasound for women, and semen analysis for men. The results, he explains, guide every subsequent step of the treatment plan — from medication dosage to the timing of embryo transfer.

“We look at each patient’s medical history, hormonal profile, egg and sperm quality, and prior treatment outcomes, if any,” he adds. “Based on this, we create a plan that is designed specifically for them—whether it involves IVF, ICSI, or adjunctive therapies.”

Data-Driven Refinement and Continuous Learning

Central to Best Life Fertility Center’s model is an ongoing review of treatment data to refine clinical strategies. The team closely examines each IVF cycle, even those that do not lead to pregnancy, to identify opportunities for improvement. When embryo development is suboptimal, additional analyses such as sperm DNA fragmentation testing may be recommended.

“We learn from every cycle,” says Dr. Dayeh. “Sometimes a small change makes a big difference in the outcome.”

The clinic’s integration of continuous learning into daily practice has been a key factor in maintaining its high success rate. By evaluating data patterns across patient groups, the team can adapt protocols to reflect both individual variability and broader clinical trends.

Supporting the Whole Patient

Beyond medical intervention, Best Life Fertility Center incorporates holistic patient support into its programs. Couples receive counselling on nutrition, mental health, and stress management, reflecting the clinic’s belief that emotional well-being is integral to reproductive success.

“Fertility treatment is not just about the medical steps—it’s about the whole experience. We ensure patients feel supported, informed, and cared for at every stage,” Dr. Dayeh says.

This patient-focused approach, combined with advanced medical protocols, has helped the center attract couples from across the region seeking both clinical expertise and compassionate care.

Innovation Meets Compassion

Innovation continues to underpin Best Life Fertility Center’s growth strategy. While each case remains individually tailored, the clinic is increasingly leveraging technology and data analysis to enhance treatment precision.

“We’re incorporating data-driven insights to refine our strategies,” notes Dr. Dayeh. “Our goal is to blend the human touch with science and technology to achieve the best outcomes.”

Such integration of evidence-based medicine with empathetic clinical care aligns with a broader trend across international fertility practices, where personalization and data analytics are reshaping patient outcomes.

A Regional Leader in Fertility Care

With its 70 per cent IVF success rate, Best Life Fertility Center stands out not only for its technical proficiency but also for its commitment to continuous improvement. The clinic’s philosophy — uniting medical science, individualized attention, and emotional support — reflects the evolution of reproductive healthcare in the Middle East.

As fertility challenges continue to rise globally, Best Life Fertility Center’s achievements highlight the importance of comprehensive care models. For couples navigating the complexities of assisted reproduction, the clinic offers a message of both innovation and hope.

With a firm focus on personalized medicine, data-driven insight, and patient well-being, Best Life Fertility Center continues to establish itself as one of the UAE’s most trusted destinations for fertility treatment — a benchmark for success in an increasingly competitive field.