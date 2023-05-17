Best Long-Term Disability Insurance Canada 2023

Securing your financial future means planning for life’s unexpected turns, and one of those turns could be an extended illness or injury that prevents you from working. Long-term disability insurance is a safety net designed to provide you with a percentage of your income if you are unable to work due to a serious injury or illness. In this article, we delve into the best long-term disability insurance options available in Canada.

Understanding Long-Term Disability Insurance

Long-term disability insurance is designed to replace a portion of your income if you become disabled and are unable to work for an extended period. These policies typically kick in after short-term disability benefits and Employment Insurance benefits have been exhausted, usually after several months. They provide a monthly income, usually between 60% to 85% of your gross income, until you can return to work or reach the age of 65.

5 best Long-Term Disability Insurance Providers in Canada

Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial’s long-term disability insurance policy stands out because of its customizable nature. With Sun Life, you can choose the benefit period (up to age 65), the waiting period (90 to 720 days), and whether the benefits are indexed to inflation. Also, Sun Life’s coverage includes the ‘Own Occupation’ provision and provides rehabilitation and return-to-work assistance.

Desjardins Insurance

Desjardins Insurance offers a comprehensive long-term disability plan with several standout features. Desjardins’ coverage includes ‘Own Occupation’ protection and an automatic benefit increase to account for inflation. The plan also has a unique feature called the Compassionate Care Benefit, which provides coverage if you need to take time off work to care for a gravely ill family member.

Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is one of the largest insurance providers in Canada and offers a comprehensive long-term disability insurance plan. Manulife’s Venture Series offers both long and short-term disability coverage. The plan is unique in that it offers Own Occupation coverage, meaning you’ll receive benefits if you’re unable to perform the duties of your own occupation, not just any occupation. Manulife’s coverage also includes rehabilitation and vocational services to help you get back to work when ready.

RBC Insurance

RBC Insurance, a subsidiary of the Royal Bank of Canada, offers a solid long-term disability insurance plan. With RBC, you can opt for ‘Own Occupation’ or ‘Any Occupation’ coverage and choose your benefit period and waiting period. Additionally, RBC’s policy has features such as partial disability benefits, which provide a portion of the disability benefit if you can work part-time but not full-time.

Canada Life

Canada Life’s long-term disability plan, the Lifestyle Protection Plan, provides coverage up to 85% of your income. The plan includes both ‘Own Occupation’ and ‘Any Occupation’ coverage and offers flexible waiting periods. An added bonus is the Future Earnings Protector, which accounts for future income growth you might have experienced if not for your disability.

Choosing the Right Long-Term Disability Insurance

Choosing the right long-term disability insurance involves considering several factors: