15 new things to discover this summer

Tourisme Victoriaville suggests 15 new features in the area to discover this summer.

Check out these places, of course, but also use #lebonheurstproche.

Here is a list of places to visit:

1- The launch of the Micro Adventures concept on June 28

Little Adventures will launch on June 28 with tickets available to purchase online. Tourisme Victoriaville and its area invite people to come and live new experiences with the locals: workshops, guided tours by bike, motorbike or on foot, tastings with an expert, crowd, etc. he is coming!

2- A distillery was born in Kingsey Falls

The new Distillery B from Miellerie King in Kingsey Falls is one of the few artisanal distilleries in Quebec. The company makes its 100% local alcohol from the ground up, cell to bottle. It also has a tasting room and boutique to display all of the beehive’s products: gin, cocktails, meads, sauces, flavored honeys, caramels, and more. Guided tours of the facilities are also available.

3- A great precedent for a festival in Quebec

Fromage, Bouffe & Traditions presents a clean and renewable energy project: Solar! This is a great precedent for events in Quebec. For this year, at least one section of their famous gourmet trail, and therefore many tents, will be powered by solar energy. The goal in the coming years: a 100% solar festival!

4-Vélo.Victo.Fest, main event from 3rd to 6th September

Canada’s largest amateur road cycling event will take place in the region! This is a stage in the Gran Fondo World Series that will stop in Victoriaville and its region for the first time. Plus the Vélo.Victo.Fest. He will present the prestigious Canadian Masters Road Championship of cycling in Canada. The region’s majestic landscapes, the diversity of vertical drops and bike routes of the Véloroute des Appalaches all played a part in choosing our destination. The four days of the event will be filled with festive activities. It’s to watch!

5- Le Carré 150 Presents The Summer Show: Two, the Greatest Duets

We have been eagerly awaiting it in 2020, and in 2021 we will finally have the chance to hear three great voices gathered on stage for the musical “Deux, les plus Grands duos”, presented at Carré 150 in Victoriaville. July 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31 as well as August 5, 6 and 7. Marc-Andre Fortin, René Wilkin and Margau will be accompanied on stage by four excellent musicians to recreate the duets that have marked history, from “You Are the Person I Want” through “Jerai Wherever You Go” and “You Are My Love, You Are My Lady”, not to mention “The Phantom of the Opera” basic.

6- Rental of bicycles, fat bikes and electric scooters

The Quality Inn & Suites opened in Victoriaville Vélogare to rent bikes, fat bikes, and electric scooters. Vélogare also provides a maintenance service and tourist information. Leasing is available to everyone, not just quality customers. An ideal opportunity to discover cycling routes in Victoriaville and the surrounding area. An electric package with meals and accommodation is also offered to visitors.

7- New Stand Up Paddleboard Company (SUP)

To discover the now ubiquitous sport, paddleboard rental company, SUP et cie, is based on the banks of the Nicolette River, in front of the gorgeous Marie Victorine Park in Kingsey Falls. In addition to inflatable board rentals, various outings are available: lantern picnic, Perseides picnic, fall colors picnic or even a free picnic with a coach! The company is open 7 days a week from 8 am to 8 pm depending on the temperature and light.

8- A new restaurant in Kingsey Falls

Located in the former Kingsey Falls Fire Station, Bistro sans frontières is the gourmet address to put on your list this summer. Once you’re in, the magic works. The space, the lighting, the height of the ceilings, the reception, the decor, it’s all there. As for food, chef Jean-Philippe Browdor is full of sight and taste, always preferring local produce. During the summer, a magnificent terrace will appear and the exterior of the building will be renovated.

9- Escape game abroad

When you think of an escape game, you imagine yourself in a locked room where you have to find the right combinations to escape. What if we play outside now? The first mission of Décoder – Outdoor Escape Games takes place in downtown Victoriaville with puzzles and plots that allow you to discover the city in a different way. Other missions will appear soon.

10- Always something new at La Grange Pardue!

La Grange Pardue is one of the few brewing farms in Quebec that serves craft beer brewed on site and made from the grains grown on their land. The owners and craftsmen of La Grange Pardue are once again surprising this year with a new rooftop terrace. Those already famous for having one of the most beautiful terraces in the area with an exceptional panorama of the Appalachian Mountains, they really outdid themselves.

11- New bike bundle offered by À la dRoute

À la dRoute continues to focus on Centre-du-Québec this year. The company introduces a new package on the Véloroute des Appalaches to discover local flavors, a botanical garden, a distillery, and the most beautiful landscapes of the region. You will also be staying well at 4 Sunny Inns known for their divine simple food! Other packages are available on the À la dRoute website.

12- Museums full of novelties!

Starting July 3, Musée Laurier will present “What a joy! Land and Victorian Odds. », which will allow us to learn more about the diet of the bourgeoisie in the Victorian era.

In addition, the exhibition “Arthabaska, ÉLABORE un corner de pays à faire dream” has been extended until October 31. Discover displays the history of the Arthabaska region and the many figures that have emerged.

At the Hôtel des Postes, from June 19 to September 5, the space will be occupied by “Opportunity or Circumstance” by Sarah Loutourneau and Magali Barbeau Marchand. The artist duo presents sculptures and techniques mixed into an installation and on-site display.

For the young and the young at heart, the Grange Fleury, next to the Musée Laurier, presents “Olives in the Kitchen: The Epic of a Fabulous Dinner.” The play runs from Tuesday to Saturday, July 6-30. The presentation is followed by a creative workshop “A well-cooked cookie”. Performances are held indoors or outdoors, depending on the temperature.

13- Something new in art galleries too

The Atoll Gallery of Contemporary Art is known for its amazing exhibitions. From June 11 to July 31, she brought us Fragments of Reality, highlighting the work of artist-in-residence, Danielle Cormier. Fascinated by the universe that surrounds us, she creates pieces that speak to each other and highlight what is here, there and now.

The Jacques-et-Michel-Auger Center for the Arts is constantly innovating in order to create connections between the public and artists. Summer 2021 will be no exception! From June 16 to August 28, ‘RACONTAGES’ will host four resident artists and groups on Place Saint-Victoire. Their inspiration will be: the folk history of the region. At the same time, the Arts Center will present a cutting-edge exhibition of this unique project that advocates citizen participation. Artists: Matthew Ficto, The Bluff Family, Bono Knight Group, Les Incomplete

14- A new honey farm in Saint Clotilde de Horton

In Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton, Nathalie Massé, herbalist, beekeeper and owner of Les Herbes Aux Soins, owns a home for honey! There is a large room where the artist’s shop and galleries meet. The store offers all the products Nathalie has created, from medicinal herbs to succulent little vegetable bowls brought to you in a ready-to-eat formula. Herbs to Care will also provide a little gourmet adventure during the summer.

15- A new cheese factory will be released in August

Cheesemaker Simon Hamel, who has been producing exceptional goat cheese for ten years, will open his Atelier Fromagerie in Victoriaville in August 2021. It should be noted that his cheese “Le Chèvre à ma Manière” has already won several awards. prestigious. The region is eagerly awaiting this opening.