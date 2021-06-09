Golden Knights beat Avalanche in overtime

The striker was partially able to escape after defender Ryan Graves sent two shots into the pads of one of the Golden Knights players. Then the puck raised the gauntlet over Philip Grobauer’s gauntlet to end the controversy.

Head coach Peter Debor said he was Mark Stone in his prime. It’s a very good match to give us the win.

This was the third game that required overtime in this series. The Golden Knights, who are only one difference away from the quarter-finals, have won their last two games.

The sixth duel will take place Thursday evening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The biggest clue in the playoffs, Stone said, is that the fourth win is the hardest. We will have to regroup and prepare for this game.

canada montreal, Who swept the Winnipeg Jets in four gamesThe winner of this series is waiting.

Alex Tosh and Jonathan Marchesault have moved the threads of the Golden Knights, who can reach the quarter-finals for the second year in a row and the third time in four years.

Marc-Andre Fleury would probably like to see the first avalanche target again, but then made several key saves, including one against JT Compher in the first seconds of overtime. Quebec rejected 28 pucks.

Flory paused dramatically. It happened in quick succession, said Gabriel Landeskog, the avalanche leader of the stalled Comfer attempt. Florey was able to block the disc. It didn’t work out for us tonight.

Stone mentioned why he’s a nominee for the Vézina Trophy for Fleury. He’s a Vézina Cup winner in my opinion, and he’s been impressive throughout the match.

Brandon Saad and Jonas Donskoy set the needle on the avalanche, which has suffered a third straight setback for only the second time this season.

Grubauer saved 22 of 25 shots aimed at him for the Colorado team, who let another lead slip away in the final third.

It took him to score until the last seconds of the first half, but that was not due to the lack of scoring opportunities.

The avalanche descended several times in enemy territory and the imp refused to enter the network. After a pass from Nathan McKinnon, Samuel Gerrard sent the disc after the semi-circle, but no one was able to catch it. A few minutes later, Devon Toews sent a fine pass to Mikko Rantanen, who was unable to complete the maneuver in an empty cage.

At the other end of the ice, Golden Knights striker William Carlson tried to pass in front of the net and the ball was available to whoever wanted to grab it, but in the end it was one of the avalanche’s defenses that cleared the area.

Saad Sakha Flori took advantage of the scoring by 1.8 seconds to play in the first clash. He fired a shot from the left wing and the Quebec goalkeeper misjudged him and was frustrated.

The avalanche dominated the middle of the period and doubled their advance after several attempts. Alex Newhawk, a rookie striker, caught the attention of several Golden Knights players, and he saw Donskoi in the besieged area. Finn fired a shot at reception, giving Florey no chance.

Just as they did on Friday night, the Golden Knights scored two quick goals in the third half to turn the tide of the game.

After the transformation caused by Matthias Gänmark, Nicholas Roy hands the disc to Tuch, who skillfully hits it while in flight to steal Grubauer’s vigil. Just over three minutes later, this time it was a turn by Landeskog who launched the counterattack. Carlson was patient and the record slipped to Marchesault, who made the equalizer.