BMO turns every rainbow into action

BMO Financial Group And the CBF Canada They are launching their new Pride campaign, inviting everyone in North America to cast rainbows in a virtual rainbow drop box during the Pride period.

The campaign aims to turn every rainbow into a tangible business. The campaign, which kicked off in June in Canadian English for Pride Month, will run through August to support the Quebec Pride celebrations.

The same way you take a picture of a check, rainbow deposits BMO Allow users to deposit in favor of rainbow rail. BMO You’ll donate $1 for every rainbow dropped, whether it’s a real rainbow or from a flag or other image.

“in home rainbow railWe understand the importance of queer appearances during Pride ceremonies. Country rainbow deposit From BMO Transform this vision into concrete action through support rainbow rail And making a real difference to 2SLGBTQ+ community members everywhere, he says Dean BlandDevelopment and Communications Manager Rainbow Railroad. The Donations BMO From this campaign you will be able rainbow rail To help the many members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community who need vital support.”

“BMO Longtime supporter of Pride, and our new campaign rainbow deposit It allows us to realize the purpose of our bank: to have the courage to make a difference, he adds Catherine Roachchief marketing officer, . This is an impactful way to support the 2SLGBTQ+ community, turning rainbows into real business.”

BMO Journalism rainbow deposit With a fully integrated marketing campaign in North America through its partner agency, CBF Canadafocusing on the major markets of Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Chicago.

The campaign includes online video/social content, backed by outdoor banners, in-store covers and badges, and a partnership with local small businesses. BMO He also collaborates with local drag queens and 2SLGBTQ+ influencers to create online content to generate awareness and drive engagement.

Rainbow is everywhere during the Pride period. They were painted on faces, worn on T-shirts, and displayed on signs and shops. With rainbow depositAnd the BMO Turns every rainbow in the country into a symbol of change” Jeremiah McNameeSenior Creative Director at FCB Toronto.

rainbow deposit Consistent with the long-term commitment to BMO For the 2SLGBTQ+ community, which includes over two decades of Pride Sponsorship. BMO It is the first Canadian financial institution Introducing MasterCard True NameMD – , which allows transgender and non-binary Canadians to display the name of their choice on their card.

Anyone can join the campaign using the app rainbow deposit From BMO. visit BMODepotdarcenciel.com On your phone, take a picture of a rainbow and drop it. For every rainbow deposited, BMO You will donate $1, up to a maximum of $50,000.

