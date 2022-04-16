Boris Johnson banned from entering Russia

Russia announced on Saturday that it was barring British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several senior British officials from entering the country after London imposed sanctions on Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.

This step came in response to the rampant media and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally and creating the conditions for this […] The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He denounced London’s “unprecedented hostilities”, in particular sanctions against senior Russian officials.

“The British government is deliberately seeking to escalate the situation across Ukraine by providing the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on behalf of NATO,” the department added.

Besides Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Moscow’s blacklist also includes Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, former Prime Minister Theresa May and Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.