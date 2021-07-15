Brazil | President Bolsonaro has been hospitalized with an intestinal obstruction

(Brasilia) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has an intestinal obstruction, was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo on Wednesday where he will “initially” receive “conservative clinical treatment,” according to the latest medical bulletin, which currently excludes emergency surgery. .

“After clinical, laboratory and imaging examinations, the president will remain at the hospital initially for conservative clinical treatment,” Villa Nova Star Private Hospital said in the bulletin signed by the medical team.

Earlier in the day, a press release from the presidency noted “additional examinations to assess whether or not emergency surgery is needed.”

After he was transferred last night to the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia due to a tornado attack that lasted for more than ten days, the head of state was taken in the late afternoon to Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo and taken in an ambulance to the Villa Nova Star Hospital.

His son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, told the radio that in Brasilia he was hospitalized in the intensive care unit and “intubated as a precaution.”

The far-right leader had spoken out last week about his hiccup problems, after he underwent dental implants.

“I’ve had hiccups for five days. It’s happened to me before, probably because of my medications, that I hiccup 24 hours a day,” he revealed last Thursday during his weekly Facebook feed.

Since he was stabbed in the intestines in September 2018, while campaigning for the presidential election, Mr. Bolsonaro has undergone six surgeries, including five on his digestive system.

The perpetrator of the attack, a former member of the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL, left), and a defector from the Workers’ Party (PT) of former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, was diagnosed with a delusional disorder and declared irresponsible. before the courts. He is currently held in the psychiatric unit of a maximum security prison.

‘Another challenge’

Jair Bolsonaro insists the assassination attempt was planned and had political backing, and he reiterated it Thursday in a tweet about his health.

Another challenge, as a result of the assassination attempt promoted by a former activist of the United Socialist Party, the left wing of the Workers’ Party, to prevent the victory of millions of Brazilians who wanted changes for Brazil. A brutal attack not only against me, but also against our democracy,” he wrote.

As of July 2020, he was diagnosed with COVID-19, but had only mild symptoms and was not hospitalized.

La nouvelle hospitalisation du president brésilien intervient dans un contexte de crise politique et d’érosion de sa popularité, face à des allégations de corruption dans in the country.

In addition, a Senate committee that has been investigating for nearly three months into his government’s management of the health crisis has just been extended for 90 days.

The latest opinion polls leading up to the 2022 election show Jair Bolsonaro will largely be defeated by former President Lula.