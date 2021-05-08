Ebene Magazine – Resident Evil Season 8: This is how the village story continues

According to Capcom, Village should be taller than its predecessor. We’ll tell you here if this is true and for how long you will enjoy the game.

With Resident Evil Village, Ethan Winters begins his second adventure, which Capcom believes must be longer than its predecessor, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. We were already able to play the shooter horror game and here we want to tell you how long it will take until it ends.

This is just a clue and depends on many factors. First of all, of course, which of the three difficulty levels you choose and how well you explore the game world, solve optional puzzles and hunt treasures.

Howlongtobeat Play Time: On howlongtobeat.com, players can submit their playing time, which is then averaged. The first value, which has so far been based on a few submissions, is currently 10 hours 37 minutes for the conclusion of the main story (as of May 7).

To the end we did really well on normal difficulty, we only died a few times, but we didn’t rush to play either. In a story-related puzzle, we stood on the tube for about 30 minutes because no action points were found.

Other than that, we have explored the game world seriously, but we also haven’t explored every corner of the game world or hidden every treasure chest. If we did, maybe 1-2 hours would have passed for sure.

Resident Evil 8 has a high replay value: as you already know from many of its predecessors, you will receive points after completing challenges during passage, which you can in turn after playing once in an additional store. To get new weapons, unlimited ammo. But also for the well-known status of mercenaries.

Another difficulty level will also unlock after the end, making even veterans sweat.

How long does Resident Evil 7 live? During the testing phase, it took us ten hours to complete the story. Average reported 9 hours 23 minutes on Howlongtobeat. If you want to find a lot of toppings, pack an extra 2 hours.

Resident Evil Village isn’t much longer than its predecessor and doesn’t reach Part 4 of gameplay (16 hours), but as Capcom continues, it’s longer than its predecessor. In conclusion, we can say that we found the game time very enjoyable, because there is still a lot ahead due to the replay value.

Resident Evil Village was released on May 7, 2021 for PS4 / PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can find our detailed GamePro test under the link.

About twelve hours for the first round, is that enough for you or would you like to get a more complete Resident Evil?

