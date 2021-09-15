California | Trump’s Big Lie has become an integral part of American politics

(Washington) If he finally calls his supporters “good losers,” Republican candidate Larry Elder, like Donald Trump, has denounced “fraud” even before the referendum against the Democratic governor of California was held on Tuesday, suggesting that the reversal of the “lie” The “big” electoral campaign for the former president is well established in the United States.

Elodie Cousin and Frankie Taggart

France media agency

“They will cheat, we know it,” he told his supporters Mr. Elder, an ultra-conservative radio host, a week before the ballot was organized to try to impeach Democrat Gavin Newsom.

Funded by his electoral support, he called on the “Stop Fraud” website to denounce any “violation”.

Does anyone really think the California referendum is not rigged? Donald Trump, on the eve of the poll, Monday.

The former president who lost in the 2020 election returned to impeachment on Tuesday, as voters voted, to denounce the “fraudulent vote.”

Governor Gavin Newsom finally largely overcame this attempt to remove him from power in this great democratic nation, and Larry Elder conceded defeat.

A new era in American politics

But the campaign crystallized a new era in American politics, showing that it is now deeply marked by the baseless accusations of election fraud made by Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election, which was won by his rival Joe Biden.

“Trump never stopped running in 2020 and that serves several purposes,” said Richard Hasen, professor of electoral law at the University of California, Irvine.

“It mobilizes al-Qaeda and delegitimizes the Biden presidency and Democrats’ victories in general,” he told AFP. This can be used to try to change the outcome of the election. ”

Already, his electoral “big lie,” as his critics describe it, have deeply affected his camp: 78% of Republicans say Joe Biden did not win the presidential election in a CNN poll published on Wednesday, nearly eight months after the election. Democrat access to the White House.

And in several key states, which will be able to determine the outcome of the next crucial parliamentary elections of 2022 and the presidential elections of 2024, the influential billionaire supports candidates defending his “big lie” who are vying for positions of … election organizers.

undermining “trust”

Trumpists who have come forward include Mark Fenchem in Arizona, Judy Hayes in Georgia, Jim Marchant in Nevada, and Christina Karamo in Michigan.

Supporting Donald Trump could lead to a “whole new level of politicization” of these positions of secretary of state, which are already partisan, says Richard Hasen.

This, in my opinion, is the danger we face now: individuals who do not respect the integrity of the process will be the ones who sort the ballots.” See also No more Zoom Friday in this company! Richard Hassen is Professor of Electoral Law at the University of California, Irvine

Early in 2016 and despite his victory, Donald Trump falsely claimed that illegal immigrants and voters “died for ten years” had voted in droves for his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

In California, accusations of fraud by Donald Trump and Larry Elder even before the election may have partially dampened the participation of frustrated Republicans, some in their camp outraged.

“It’s the most irresponsible act I’ve seen from a California candidate in my 20 years in politics here,” Ron Nehring, the former head of the California Republican Party, expressed indignation at the site to expose fraud promoted by Mr. Elder.

Donald Trump’s “big lie” has spread and undermined confidence in our elections in a very dangerous way,” said Stephen Spaulding, the Common Cause Officer.

This American organization, which monitors good electoral practices, is therefore defending a Democratic bill that would prohibit the dismissal of election officials for political reasons.

But for him, he explained to AFP, the best way to overcome this undermining work was to mobilize:

Voters should continue to vote in record numbers. ”