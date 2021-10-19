Cam Newton is vaccinated to find work

Quarterback Cam Newton is ready to serve in the NFL and has even gotten a COVID-19 vaccine to improve his chances of getting there.

In a nearly nine-minute-long video posted on YouTube, the 32-year-old confirms he’s received his dose.

He initially said, “I still definitely want to play football. I still feel the need to go out on the pitch and do something I’ve been doing since I was seven.”

A member of the New England Patriots pre-season fired the hub during training camp. Massachusetts coach Bill Belichick said Newton’s vaccination status did not affect the decision, but the hub missed three training sessions due to a “misunderstanding” about protocols related to COVID-19.

In his video, Newton discusses several topics related to the virus, including the freedom to choose whether or not to receive a vaccine. The Atlanta native was also reluctant to receive the vaccine, even if he chose to receive it.

“I have my vaccination card. I want to play football. And stop judging people, regardless of whether they got vaccinated or not.”

The center added that he has already received offers, but will choose the best for him.