Genesis Quebec | Quebec Magazine

On October 6, the Daigle Group officially launched the start of construction work on the brand new building for the Genesis de Québec. This work, representing a $5.5 million investment, should be completed by the end of March 2022. The new building, measuring 10,500 square feet, will be adjacent to Beauport Hyundai, at 500, Clemenceau Street, in the Beauport neighborhood. It will have five laundry rooms and will be able to accommodate four cars in the showroom. on the picture : Paul Daigle, President of Genesis de Québec and Daigle Group; Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Canada Corp. ; Lawrence HamiltonCEO of Genesis Motors Canada; Annie LaliberteGenesis de Québec, General Manager and Partner; Richard DesginsGaroy project manager ; Jean Francois Roy, head of Garoy; Carlo Perolo Associate Engineer at A21; Raphael Paquet Foreman Garowe and Robert BourassaGaroy Vice President.

The first yoga cooperative in Quebec!

Elie Dubois-Sencial, with the help of two accomplices (Isabelle Dugas and Emily Fisher), recently started their La Coupe de Yoga project. Located at 786, Saint-Joseph Est, in Quebec, “Coop” is made up of four yoga teachers (the three mentioned above and Vicky) who were co-workers before. Then they developed a great team spirit and wanted to create a yoga studio that looked like them and be close to people. In addition to its regular classes and Ashtanga’s highly varied and specialty schedule, Coop wants to work alongside community organizations in the area. to get information: www.lacoopdeyoga.com.

The perfect shot

congratulations for Pierre Giroud (Photo), of the district of Sainte-Foy, in Quebec City, which, on October 14, had a hole in hole No. 2 at Saint-Etienne Golf Club, this 9-hole (paras. 3 and 4) of 2,525 yards, located On the Route de Rivières in Levis (Saint-Etienne de Luzon) and played within 2 hours, starting at $15 (tax incl.) per game. Pierre, who was accompanied by Richard Dufour, Lucette Lehuilier and Denis Cottier, used a 6 iron at 135 yards.

as a souvenir

October 19, 1981 Rick Monday Los Angeles Dodgers (In the arms of his manager Tommy Lasorda in the photo), the Montreal Exposition was denied participation in the World Baseball Championship.

Christmas

Andre Gingers (photo), principal of the La Tempête golf club and pioneer of teaching in Quebec, his age? Ordinary plus 8 … Luis José Hodi, comedian from Quebec, 44 … Romy Snyder-Pelado, daughter of Julie Snyder and Pierre Carl Pelado, 13 … Sylvain Riviere, poet, songwriter and playwright, 66 … John Lithgow, film actor, 76… George McCray, American singer, 77.

Missing

October 19, 2020: Louise Reno (Photo), 98, Quebec artist associated with the Automatists movement and signer of Refus’ World Manifesto in 1948… 2017: Michael Pitfield, 80, former Senator and Clerk of the Ottawa Privy Council… 2015 : Fleming Mackell , 86, played 13 seasons in the NHL. Stanley Cup (Toronto) in 1949 and 1951… 2014: Gerard Parks, 90, Canadian actor of Irish descent… 2012: Raymond Dumais, 62, Bishop of Gaspe (1994-2001).. 2011: Fernand Gingras , 83, from Saint-Nicolas, one of the founding members of l’Arbre Enchanté in (Laurier Québec) … 2009: Joseph Wiseman, 91, actor from Montreal (Dr. No, first James Bond movie villain) … 2005: Corinne Côté-Lévesque, 61, widow of former Prime Minister René Lévesque … 1992: Willie Lamothe, 72, standard-bearer of Quebec’s music … 1985: Alfred Rouleau, President of the Desjardins from 1972 to 1981.