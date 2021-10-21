Camacho’s leadership leads Montreal to a draw in Orlando

Rudy Camacho did everything for his club on Wednesday night. I have scored. He saved the furniture in defense. CF Montreal drew 1-1 with Orlando City, Florida.

Jean Francois Teutonio

Journalism

Therefore, Team Bleu-blanc-noir leaves the Florida heat with a crucial point in the playoff race of the East. Earned a rank and rise to the sixth rankNS Center with 42 points.

And he will be able to thank his brave heart of defence. This frustrated the Orlando strikers throughout the evening, and they were as stagnant as they could possibly be.

Camacho was already the man of the match for Montreal after a strong first half in his region. But now at 52NS Minute he was sticking his head out to equalize the score. Djordje Mihajlovic, on the corner, got 15NS A decisive pass for the season.

Photo by Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA Today Sports Djorge Mihajlovic (8) and Rodrigo Schlegel (15)

“We worked on the set pieces” in training, Camacho commented after the meeting. “We knew there was this space in the nearby location. Djurji puts it very well. It arrived on time, it was perfect, and that was what we wanted to do.”

“Before the start of the season, I wanted 10 assists and 5 goals,” Mihajlovic said with a smile. “If I score another goal, I will be happy.”

“My role in the team is simple,” he continues. […] I like passing better than scoring goals, but maybe I should start shooting more often. ”

This equivalence was the result of a clever change from Wilfried Nancy. The coach put together three midfielders early in the game. But the trio of Matko Miljevic, Joaquin Torres and Djorji Mihajlovic struggled to win against a tough Orlando defense.

“It was planned,” coach Wilfried Nancy revealed via video conference.

The plan was to play with the midfielders just to try to control. […] Before the match, I had planned with my crew that Sonosi [Ibrahim] Return home to take advantage of the work of the first half. Wilfried Nancy, Montreal coach

So Ibrahim replaced Miljevic at the end of the first half. from 46NS Minute, the striker stole a certain goal, from close range, by Peru goalkeeper Pedro Galeese.

“It was not the entry of Sanusi that made the team better. What made the difference was that we were able to find Djurji and Matthew [Choinière] in the blanks. That’s why we were able to stabilize and put them in jeopardy so that Senussi could then do the races in depth. ”

When Chris Muller went 1-0 in the 45th minuteNS, on a nice cross from Rouen from deep right, still confirms the direction of the first period. Orlando had attempted an eight-for-zero shot for Montreal.

“I was looking at my watch at one point, we were in 25 minutes and we were taking a storm,” Nancy says. We couldn’t break their momentum. ”

“Hats off to the guys. In the second half, they came out in a big way.”

Camacho, a new general?

Orlando continued to chase victory in the second half. The Lions obviously wanted to avenge this difficult 4-2 loss they suffered during the last visit to the Montreals on September 15th.

And again Camacho is the one who forced himself to stop them. in 76NSHe raised his leg in the center of the penalty area to prevent Florida from taking the lead.

“Rudy has played very good matches, he is very good this year,” Nancy said. He brings us his cool with the ball. I ask him things that are not easy. ”

Photo by Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA Today Sports The pre-match festivities were marked by fireworks.

“He also leads us behind his lead. He is the one who directs the other players around him to try to climb as high as possible, when possible.”

Camacho was satisfied with the work of his defensive body.

“Whether it was me or the whole team, we played a great defensive match,” said the central defender. Defensively, we did our job. ”

“Since the start of the season, we have shown the character we have. […] The coach leaves everyone involved. The state of mind is wonderful. We are fighting the best we can and will continue to do so. ”

Still absent from this meeting, Rommel Koyoto, Victor Wanyama, and Lacey LaPalainen were injured. Gay “Kiki” Struna was included in the squad to replace defender Joel Waterman, who was suspended after accumulating yellow cards.

Consequently, CF Montreal overtook DC United in the standings, when the latter lost 3-2 to New England on Wednesday night. Atlanta United tied New York City FC, putting them just one point ahead of Montreal in fifth.

Wilfred Nancy’s men now head to the Canadian capital to face Toronto FC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Montreal and Orlando will meet again in the final game of the season, on November 7 at Saputo Stadium.