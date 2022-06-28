Diploma in hand, Jordan Harris ready

His summer, Jordan Harris spends it somewhat like most 21-year-olds, at least those who still live with their parents: doing the dishes, doing the housework and passing the lawn mower.

“This is how I pay the rent!” He explains and laughs at the end of the speaker. I also cook my own meals…”

So yeah, it’s a lot like the everyday life of 21-year-olds, with this slight difference: Almost every morning, Harris shows up with other players of his caliber at summer hockey camp, to work on his skills. Then, before meals and the mower, he would play puck outside the family home in Haverhill, a small suburb about 30 minutes from Boston.

He didn’t always know that he wanted to become a professional hockey player someday, but that’s pretty clear.

“It’s funny, because I just finished school [au baccalauréat en administration]And I wasn’t there to pick up my diploma, because I was in Finland at the World Championships…so I received my diploma in the mail! My parents are so proud, they always insisted on telling me that school should come first. »

“I never stopped studying”

It’s not that easy when you play hockey either. Upon arriving at Northeastern University in 2018, the young defender realized that disc had become a passion for him. But he never thought of leaving school.

“You know what that did to me, that?” It made me realize the importance of organization. I wanted to continue my studies, but when I got to Northeastern University, I also noticed that I had to be a better player to improve a lot of things in my game. And the more I progressed in my journey, the more I understood that this was going to be difficult.

“But I didn’t stop studying. After hockey, leaving the yards, I threw myself into my schoolwork as soon as I had the chance: in the back of the car, on the bus, I got to the hotel… I finished with a school average of 3.1. It was a game of hockey It takes up more and more of my time, but I always made sure to do my homework.”

I don’t know if I will pursue other studies later, that’s a good question… For now, I want to do hockey. Jordan Harris

This little information will undoubtedly delight the leaders of the Canadians, who see the third-round pick (2018) as a leading possibility, one that could guard the Blue Line in Montreal for many years.

“I’m going back to Montreal for the training camp, and I know it will be a very important camp for me… I got a taste of the National Hockey League last season, and only with those 10 games with the Canadians did I learn a lot: preparation by video, discussions with coaches…

“I haven’t had time to get to know Luke Richardson very well, who is leaving [devenir l’entraîneur des Blackhawks] In Chicago, but I’m not surprised. He is a coach who trusts his players, and in return he gives his players confidence. I recently read that all Canadian players love it, and I can tell you it’s true! »

upbeat

While waiting to return to Brossard in September, Harris will continue his little routine in his little corner of the country, where not everyone knows him yet (“he’s a Bruins fan here”), but perhaps that will change one day, in the not-too-distant future.

The young man is very optimistic about the future. His own, but also his club.

“I was watching the avalanche play in the Grand Final, and they have a group of young defenders who move the disc, who think before they play, who skate and use space on the ice. With the young defenders that we will have in Montreal, I think we can look forward to similar results. I think. That we can go this way too…”