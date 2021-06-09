Canada in the next qualifying round for the 2022 world

Jonathan David scored three times. Alphonso Davies completed the scoring and set up two goals.

The Canadians found their rhythm in the second half after a slow start to the match.

David now has 15 goals in 14 international matches. Davies participated in 9 games in 21 games with the national team.

Canada needed a draw or win to win Group B and make sure they took the next step.

Davis broke the ice in the 37th minute. Before appealing with the ball from David, he quickly beat defender Kelvin Leerdam and then put the ball with his left foot between the legs of goalkeeper Warner Hahn.

Then the roles were reversed between the two pillars of the national team. In the 59th minute, Davis prepared for David’s work, then again in the 73rd minute

Toppled defender from Suriname Lucas Cavallini in the penalty area. It was David who seized the ball to convert the penalty kick and complete the hat-trick in the 77th minute.

widget start. Skip the widget? end of the piece. Back to the beginning of the widget?

Canada (4-0) will now face Haiti (3-0-0), who won Group E with a victory over Nicaragua.

The winner of this match will advance to the Dubbed Final Qualifying Round l’octogone . Mexico, the United States, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Honduras all already have their places among the eight teams.

At the end of round robin where each team will play against their seven opponents twice, abroad and indoors, the top three teams will receive their tickets to Qatar.

The fourth-placed team will participate in the last continental tournament.

Canada has not reached the octagon since the 1996-1997 campaign for the 1998 World Cup in France.