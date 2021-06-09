The US Senate gives the first two green lights to Biden-appointed judges

The senators thus gave their consent to appoint Julian Xavier Niles to federal district court in New Jersey, and then Regina Rodriguez, to federal district court in Colorado.

The nomination of the first, a 56-year-old African American, was approved by 66 to 33, and the second, a 57-year-old Mexican and Japanese American, was approved by 72 to 28.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised a turn for the new democratic administration.

they The first of several judges to be considered by the Democratic-led Senate [la nomination] In order to rebalance the federal judiciary , he said that immediately before the vote.

The massive arrival of more than 230 conservative justices, some of them young, appointed by Donald Trump to various courts during his one term, has changed the ideological position of many courts, including the Supreme Court, where Republicans have been able to do so. Appointment of three judges.

Two future judges will be able to sit in their courts a few years after failed appointments to the Senate with a Republican majority. They were appointed by Democratic President Barack Obama in 2015, but due to the lack of a vote for all elected officials, their appointments expired.

Mr. Nils is currently the interim administrator and legal counsel for Bergen County. Ms. Rodriguez is a former federal prosecutor who became a partner in a law firm.

More diverse courts

Before the vote, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin said inside the Senate complex that the two candidates would present them to the nation’s courts Diversity of experiences and demographics that they need the most .

The face of justice is often just as important as the facts of justice , had begged.

The appointments Joe Biden has made so far indicate not only an ideological shift, but also a demographic shift if they pass the Senate stage. Of the 19 people named by President Biden, more than half are women and many are of diversity.

By comparison, 84% of the judges appointed by his predecessor were white, and 76% were men.

For example, Joe Biden announced the appointment of Kitangi Brown Jackson, a 50-year-old African American attorney, to the Federal Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. The position has been left vacant by Merrick Garland, He became the United States Attorney General in the Biden administration.

This court, the most famous after the Supreme Court, has to hear many important cases related to the files of Congress and government agencies within its jurisdiction.

Kitangi Brown-Jackson is seen as a potential candidate for a Supreme Court justice position should a seat ever become available. Joe Biden has already made it clear that the first person he would pick on Earth’s highest court if given the opportunity would be a black woman.

US President Zahid Qureshi, 45, has also been appointed to the federal district court of New Jersey. He would become the first Muslim to sit on a federal district court.

According to the official website of the US Federal Courts, there are currently 85 judicial positions to be filled, and nearly thirty additional seats will be added in the coming months.