Canada invests $80 million in the third round of the housing supply challenge

Ottawa, ONFebruary 23. 2, 2022 / CNW / – Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Affordable housing is essential to Canada’s recovery from the pandemic, especially for northern and remote communities across the country.

And today, Mr. Ahmed Hussein, Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion, and the Honorable Daniel VandalThe Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister Responsible for Canadian Economic Development of the Prairie and Minister Responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency announced $80 million in funding for the initiative. Getting North: Procurement Solutions for Northern and Remote Housing.The third round of the Residential Bid Challenge.

As part of the Access North cycle, the government is looking for solutions that will break down supply chain barriers in northern and remote regions, and open the door to more desperately needed housing for its residents. These barriers may include:

Long distance travel for supplies and long shipping times;

harsh climate and short building season;

High cost of materials and skilled labour.

For the Accès Nord course, the following groups are encouraged to apply:

Supply chain specialists.

for-profit and not-for-profit organizations;

Indigenous governments, organizations and groups;

Canadian post-secondary institutions;

Governments (provincial, provincial, indigenous, municipal, local and regional);

Teams made up of different participants.

More information about the Housing Challenge is available at website From the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

quotes:

“Everyone in Canada deserves a place to call home that is affordable and meets their needs. The increasing supply of housing requires innovative and disruptive thinking. That is exactly what the Access North Housing Challenge Course aims to do. By bringing the best ideas, we work with our partners to transform those Ideas into facts that can solve residential supply chain problems in northern and remote communities across Canada.” Mr. Ahmed Hussein, Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion

The housing provision challenge is about bringing the right people together to find local solutions that work for each community. The investment our government is announcing today, made possible by the National Housing Strategy, will lead to innovative solutions that will break these barriers and bring about real positive change in northern and remote communities. » – honorable Daniel VandalMinister of Northern Affairs, Minister Responsible for Canadian Economic Development in the Prairie and Minister Responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

quick Facts:

The COVID-19 pandemic is facing communities across the country facing the devastating effects of increasing homelessness and the need for housing. Canada It needs to increase the supply of housing, but there is no single solution to meet this need.

It needs to increase the supply of housing, but there is no single solution to meet this need. To help municipalities increase their housing supply, Budget 2019 provided $300 million over five years to launch the Housing Challenge and find new solutions for people in Canada looking for a home. Be Affordable.

The Housing and Mortgage Canada Corporation (CMHC) administers the Housing Provider Challenge and aims to:

Provide new resources and solutions to improve the housing supply and provide a platform to share these models with communities across Canada;



Help break down barriers to housing availability and affordability, offer new ideas and solutions, and foster collaboration and partnerships.

The housing offer challenge is one of the components of Impact Canada a government-wide initiative that helps departments accelerate the adoption of innovative financing approaches to deliver meaningful results for the people of Canada.

a government-wide initiative that helps departments accelerate the adoption of innovative financing approaches to deliver meaningful results for the people of Canada. first session, “Data Dependent” , selected 14 finalists who showcased innovative solutions to address housing data gaps. These participants will create technical or methodological solutions to improve data collection, sharing, analysis, and integration, thereby improving housing provision decision-making. The first round will spend up to $25 million to fund these solutions.

, selected 14 finalists who showcased innovative solutions to address housing data gaps. These participants will create technical or methodological solutions to improve data collection, sharing, analysis, and integration, thereby improving housing provision decision-making. The first round will spend up to $25 million to fund these solutions. second round, “start” , a shortlist of 29 applicants who suggested solutions that improve processes that lead to the development of affordable housing. Up to $40 million will be disbursed to fund these solutions.

, a shortlist of 29 applicants who suggested solutions that improve processes that lead to the development of affordable housing. Up to $40 million will be disbursed to fund these solutions. CMHC has partnered with Evergreen to help applicants find the most effective solutions. The Housing Challenge Support Program and the Northern Ideas Development Program will help applicants come up with solutions to improve their communities’ access to supply chains.

The challenge is in line with the National Housing Strategy and the CMHC’s goal that by 2030, everyone in Canada will be able to afford housing that meets their needs.

