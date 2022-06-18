YouTube removes Donald Trump investigation video

YouTube has removed a video uploaded by the Capitol Storming Inquiry because it showed, without context, former President Donald Trump discussing fraud in the 2020 election without evidence.

This parliamentary committee has been investigating for nearly a year the riots that occurred on January 6, 2021, when supporters of the former head of state invaded the Assembly on the day Joe Biden’s victory was ratified.

Elected officials are seeking to demonstrate that Donald Trump’s rejection of the results was part of a well-thought-out strategy to retain power.

They have posted several videos of their sessions, the day in question, and excerpts from reports and interviews on YouTube.

The list pulled by Google included an interview in which the Republican billionaire confirmed that votes for him had been given to Joe Biden, without notes in the video or in the caption to indicate it was a lie or that there was no evidence for it. Support the charge.

“Our election integrity policy prohibits content that includes false allegations that fraud, error or loopholes altered the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election, unless they are placed in an appropriate context,” said Effie Choi, a spokeswoman for the service contacted by AFP.

“We apply our rules equally to everyone and we have removed the video that was published by the January 6 Committee channel,” she added.

Even before the election, Donald Trump had begun to point out the dangers of fraud. Since his defeat, he has not stopped defending his theory that the presidential election was “stolen” from him.

The so-called “January 6” committee, made up of seven Democrats and Republicans, heard nearly 1,000 witnesses, including the two children of the former president, to shed light on Donald Trump’s post-election actions.

It did not immediately respond to an AFP request for the video, which was removed from YouTube.