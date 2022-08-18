Serge Savard’s invitation raised $536,000

3e The invitation edition of the Serge Savard Invitation, which took place at Le Mirage Golf Club, raised $536,000 to assist student-athletes at the University of Sherbrooke. Serge Savard’s invitation also paid tribute to Guy Lafleur and 50e Century Series Memory of 1972.

Ken Dryden, Marcel Dion, Guy Lapointe, Evan Cornuer, Serge Savard and Peter Mahovlich played for Team Canada in the 1972 Summit Series they won against the Russians.

Former Canadian captain, Guy Carbonneau is flanked by three tall hitters, Guy Trudeau, Benoit Bocage, and Jean-François Trudeau.

The Serge Savard Invitation also paid tribute to Guy Lafleur as Mario Messier and Jose Tudor were seen holding a custom golf flag for Guy Lafleur at 10e Gap.

Benoit Brunet with Stephane Richer and Pierre Gervais.

Canadian former Murray Wilson attends Pierre Plouffe, a water skier, and Peter Mahvleich who celebrated victoriously the victory over the Russians in 1972 in Russia.

A prolific goalscorer who scored 50 goals on two occasions, Stefan Richter crossed paths with Caroline Doyon and Francine Noel Trudeau.

Former Canadian President Ronald Currie surrounded by Michelle Trudeau and Luke Dion.

Me Mark Tremblay had a chat with former CH defender Pierre Bouchard.

Mario Tremblay was happy to meet Joanne Villeneuve, wife of pilot Gilles Villeneuve.

Marcel Dion and Serge Savard were very moved when Robert Charlebois performed a song composed by Guy Lafleur.

Angelo Chipita, Roberto Petrovito and Dari Lafilm with Pierre Bouchard.

Excellent scorer Steve Schott and Oleg Petrov.

Michel Baudry and Victor Charlebois, son of the legendary Robert Charlebois, certainly discussed music.

Chantal Matchabe, Canada, surrounded by Lucien Deblois, who won the Stanley Cup with Habs, and dynamic Ron Fournier.

Martin Matte-Thibault discovered Gilbert Delorme’s talent for golf.

Anthony Mantha, whose grandfather Andre Pronovost won four Stanley Cups with the Canadian, welcomed new CH ambassadors, Jay Carboneau and Vincent Dumbos.

New Canadian Ambassador Chris Neelan has wished an excellent retirement to Pierre Mondo, a former recruit with the New Jersey Devils.

Memories of the time of rivalry between the North and the Canadian as we see Michel Bergeron and Jacques Lemerre.

Two excellent golfers, Herb Black and former captain of the Canadians, Vincent Dumbos.