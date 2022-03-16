Canadian Screen Awards: Laurence Leboeuf Hosts Motion Picture Arts Awards

Canada Screen Week 2022 will take place April 4-10, 2022

The Canadian Film and Television Academy (Canadian Academy) – Department of Quebec is pleased to announce that the Lawrence Leboeuf will host the Motion Picture Arts Awards on Friday, April 8th at 8:30 PM. Presented by Telefilm Canada with the support of Cineplex, the event will be held as part of the Canadian Screen Awards, an event that celebrates the creativity and talent of artists and craftsmen working in film, television and digital media from across the country.

The Awards Ceremony will reward the final winners in the cinematic categories, including “Best Costume,” “Best Editing,” “Best Visual Effects,” and “Best Short Feature Film,” to name a few. The Drunken Birds (micro_scope), Maria Chapdelaine (Element 7, Multipix), Brain Freeze (Palomar), and The Time Snatcher (cute images) are among 29 productions in Quebec competing in 21 categories.

Remember, Laurence Leboeuf was nominated in the “Best Actress, Drama Series” category for her performance on the Transplant series by Sphère Média.

Find out the host names and the full schedule for the nine (9) ceremonies of the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards:

Monday 4th April

7:00 PM ET – Broadcast News – Host: Brandon Goines

8:30 PM ET – News & Documentaries – Host: Sangeeta Patel

Tuesday 5 April

7:00 PM ET – Sports programming, presented by CTV – Host: Jennifer Heidegger

8:30 p.m. ET – Digital & Immersive – Host: Supinder Wraich

Wednesday 6 April

7:00 PM ET – Animation and Children’s Programs Presented by Shaw Rocket Fund Supported by 9 Story Media Group Host: Deepa Prashad

8:30 PM ET – Lifestyle & Reality TV Presented by CTV – Host: Mary Berg

Thursday 7 April

7 PM ET – Artisan.es: Comedy & Drama – Host: Akel Julien

8:30 p.m. ET – Creative Arts and Shows, Presented by CTV – Host: Ennis Esmer

Friday April 8

8:30 PM ET – Cinematic Arts Presented by Telefilm Canada, Powered by Cineplex – Host: Laurence Leboeuf

Sunday 10 April

8:00 PM – (9:00 PM AST / 9:30 PM NST) 2022 Canadian Screen Awards on CBC and CBC Gem – Host: Tall Boyz

The winners will be announced during these nine (9) ceremonies which will be broadcast live on Academy.ca as well as on the Twitter page and YouTube channel of the Canadian Academy – National Division. To wrap up the festivities, the Canadian Screen Awards will be broadcast on CBC and online on CBC Gem, Sunday, April 10 at 8pm. Finalists, peers and the public are invited to follow the live broadcast and celebrate the tremendous achievements of Canadian creators.

For more information about the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards and the 2022 Canadian Screen Week, please visit Academy.ca/canadianscreenawards.

About the Canadian Screen Awards

For 10 years, the Canadian Screen Awards have brought together the greatest Canadian talents from the film, television and digital media sectors to celebrate their successes. The 2022 televised Canadian Screen Awards will feature a selection of important categories and honor the winners of the Special Awards of the Year. The awards show will be enriched by the presence of multi-stars and stylists for Canadian entertainment fans, honoring local content and evoking all the notable events of the year that made us laugh, cry or think.

About the Canadian Film and Television Academy

The mission of the Canadian Film and Television Academy is to recognize and promote the creativity of artists and craftsmen in French language television, film and digital media to audiences here and abroad. It notably organizes the Gémeaux Awards and the Canadian Screen Awards as well as conferences and workshops.

The Canadian Film and Television Academy is proud to express its appreciation for the support of its Presenting Media Partner, CBC, its Privileged Partner, Telefilm Canada, its Platinum Partner CTV, its Presenting Partner, Netflix, and its flagship partners, Canada Media Fund, Cineplex, Cogeco Fund and WarnerMedia Accès Canada.

For membership and programming information, please visit Academy.ca.

