Canadian Sunny Mark Cup – Desjardins: Canadian players are certainly generous

The Sani Marc – Desjardins Canada Cup Organizing Committee, presented by the City of Victoriaville (CCSM-D), announced an alliance with three professional Canadian golf courses that will significantly contribute to the success of this major event from 12-15 August. In Victoriaville.

The tour alliance will include the East Coast Professional Tour (ECPT) in Quebec, Vancouver Golf Tour (VGT) in British Columbia, and the Great Lakes Tour (GLT) in Ontario. The three districts will receive exemptions for their members, according to their respective merit ranking as well as the schedule of major events.

Each department will be responsible for supplying players from every region it operates in.

 (10) Ten Professional Exemptions – Vancouver Golf Tour – BC / WEST

 (40) Forty Occupational Exemptions – Great Lakes Tour – Ontario / Center

 (45) Forty-five – East Coast Pro Tour – Quebec / EST

With the RBC Canadian Open being canceled for the second year in a row due to travel restrictions and border closures, the importance of introducing a major Canadian tournament to professional and elite golfers in Canada has become paramount.

CCSM-D will award $ 125,000 in prizes to professionals, of which $ 25,000 will be awarded to the winner. In 2020, CCSM-D is canceled due to the pandemic. However, the organizing committee is convinced that the 2021 edition will take place as usual with certain protocols in place.

“After last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, we are very happy and confident, here in Victoriaville, to host the tournament again,” said Jerry Seguin, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of CCSM-D. “We are very happy to see these episodes, which have an excellent reputation, working together and seeing their enthusiasm in supporting our event. This alliance also gives us the best Canadian acting possible.”

The Montreal-based East Coast Pro Tour established in 2019 will be responsible for providing the best Quebec professionals for CCSM-D.This will give local viewers and the community the opportunity to follow their favorite Quebec professionals throughout the season and see them closely in August in Victoriaville and cheer them on. Quebec’s top professionals include PGA from Canada’s # 1 pro PA Bédard, as well as Marc-Etienne Bussières, Dave Levesque, Max Gilbert, and Vaita Guillaume, to name a few.

ECPT Director Massimo Roche praises what this means for Canadian professionals. “The alignment of the three professional development circles in Canada will provide the best Canadian golfers a unique opportunity to participate in one of the biggest tournaments of the summer. It is one way to ensure higher quality and fair representation of the best players in the country. ECPT is pleased to add its best players on the field in an unforgettable season for the elite.” Golf in Quebec. “

As it enters its fifteenth year, the Vancouver Golf Tour of British Columbia and its many former members and current PGA Tour professionals, including Adam Haddwin, Nick Taylor and Roger Sloan, are thrilled to be a part of an important event like CCSM-D. “This is a great opportunity for our VGT players and a big step forward for Canadian Golf with the newly formed alliance of these three rings,” said VGT Commissioner Fraser Mulholland, Canadian PGA member and former tourism professional. “We are very grateful for the opportunity to have contacted the Great Lakes Golf Tour and East Coast Pro Tour to promote a world-class event for our players. I look forward to working alongside the two rings to promote the Sani Marc – Desjardins Canada Cup as well as the beautiful town of Victoriaville for our golfers on the West Coast. “.

When the CCSM-D launched in 2013, it was just a PGA event for Canada. This means that competitors must be PGA members in Canada to be eligible. Each regional region has been granted exemptions for its members to participate in CCSM-D. Today, the event is served to Canadian PGA professionals from across the country. These Canadians will be granted exemptions through the Canadian National PGA Ratings and Qualification Criteria established by each Affiliate Department as well as those of the CCSM-D Regulatory Commission.

“The Sani Marc – Desjardins Canada Cup is a national championship and continues to attract the best professional players from across Canada to one of the most enthusiastic golf communities we have ever visited.” This is what GLT Chairman Jim Kinesky said. It is an absolute honor to continue to support this event and to work with Jerry Sigwen, Alan Danault and countless volunteers Many of our members have participated in CCSM-D since 2016 seeing it as their major tournament. We look forward to returning and helping realize this common vision. “

The Great Lakes Tour celebrates 2021 and its former members today are current PGA TOUR professionals, namely Michael Gligic and David Hearn, as well as former PGA TOUR specialists such as David Morland IV, Brad Fitsch, Ben Furguson and Matt McQuillan. Additionally, PGA TOUR Championship winner Rod Spiel used the GLT to prepare for his match before joining the Seniors Tour and ultimately achieving victory within 10 years of his presence on the tour.

The CCSM-D will once again welcome a group of Canadian professionals and amateur elites from August 12-15. Details of the specific qualification for members of each department will be available on their website. Non-touring members and Canadian PGA members have access to CCSM-D and details will be available as the tournament schedule begins in Ontario and Quebec.

Interesting details about the CCSM-D will be announced as we progress. To learn more about each tour or for more information on the three career tours, please visit the links below:

Victoriaville Golf Club (CCSM-D) – www.golfvictoriaville.com/coupe-canada-sanimarc

East Coast Professional Tour (ECPT) – www.eastcoastprotour.com

Vancouver Golf Tour (VGT) – www.vancoffeegolftour.com

Great Lakes Tour (GLT) – www.greatlakestour.com