Canadians and IGA welcome 100 frontline champions again مرة

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens and IGA on Wednesday announced the return of a seating section dedicated to the front-line champions in each playoff at Bale Center. The IGA Hero Zone will welcome guests for the second time in Game 3 of the Division Final against the Winnipeg Jets, which takes place on Sunday, June 6 at 6 PM.

Supporters can now nominate the frontline hero of their choice, whether it’s a doctor, lifeguard, teacher, grocery store employee, or any other worker. Basic service, by visiting canadiens.com/herosIGA Fill out the form before Friday, June 4 at noon. All eligible entries will be added to a random raffle, allowing winners to receive tickets from the 2,500 fans allowed into the grandstand for each Canadiens game at home in the second round of the playoffs. The heroes on site will also receive an official Canadian T-shirt, in addition to being honored live, at the Bell Center, and while broadcasting on TVA Sports that same evening.

See: Honoring Frontline Champions in Game 6 vs. Toronto

“Given the successful hosting of the 100 Champions, presented by IGA, last Saturday, we are delighted to expand our initiative and this time to ask supporters to nominate a champion themselves who deserves the front line,” said Frans-Marguerite Bellanger, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Canadian officer. “There are countless champions who have faced incredible challenges in our community over the past 14 months, and we are honored to be able to thank some of them in this way, for every home game in the 2021 qualifiers.”

“Thanking the frontline workers for their dedication during this pandemic by providing them with access to the Heroes Lodge, which IGA provided, was not only natural for us, but also necessary. Finally, after we had the right to welcome backers inside Bell Center, we are pleased to invite more champions to underscore our gratitude for the service they have provided, and to allow them to encourage our Canadians.”, confirms Carl Pechet, Vice President of Marketing for Quebec, Sobis.

For full details about the IGA Hero Zone or to place an order, visit canadiens.com/herosIGA.