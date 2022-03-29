Capitol Assault | Trump’s phone is silent for nearly eight hours

(Washington) Telephone records from the White House on January 6, 2021, the day Donald Trump supporters attacked the Capitol, show a gap of nearly eight hours in calls made by the former president of the United States, US media said on Tuesday.

That silence lasted 457 minutes, from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m., when a mob of supporters of the former Republican president stormed the Capitol House where elected officials had gathered to check the outcome and victory of the presidential election. Democrat Joe Biden, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News.

The National Archives, the government agency tasked with preserving official documents for the Presidency of the Republic, handed over 11 pages of official diaries and phone records to the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee tasked with shedding light on Donald Trump’s responsibility in the attack.

These records show that on January 6 the former president spoke to at least eight people in the morning until eleven in the evening.

But no further calls for his allies are emerging in Congress, although they have already been disclosed by the press, leading the committee to believe that Mr. Trump used unofficial channels, such as prepaid phones that were difficult to trace and intended to destroy. after use.

The report said the commission was investigating a “possible obliteration” in White House records. Washington Post One of its members on condition of anonymity.

The documents show two calls on January 6 between the billionaire and his former strategic advisor Steve Bannon. “Everything is converging and it’s time to attack,” he said the day before on a podcast.

He was charged last year with “obstructing the investigative powers of Congress” after refusing to testify and turn over documents to the committee.

In November, the magazine rolling rock He said that the organizers of the large pro-Trump rally in Washington on the morning of January 6 had communicated via prepaid phones with relatives of the former president, including his younger son Eric, his daughter-in-law and a former member of his house. The campaign team, Lara Trump, as well as Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

“I have no idea what a prepaid phone is and as far as I know I’ve never heard of it before,” Trump said in a statement to the media. Washington Post.

The ex-president unsuccessfully tried to prevent the referral of several documents held by the National Archives to the commission of inquiry, citing confidentiality of communications from the executive branch.