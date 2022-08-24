Census and elections

Newspaper On Monday, we reminded us of a central fact to remember from the last census: In 2040, Quebec will make up less than 20% of Canada’s population.

In 1995, his weight was closer to 25%. In 1966, it was 28.9%. In a few decades, its demographic disintegration will be complete. All that will remain of the people of Quebec is a folkloric relic doomed elsewhere to struggle pathetically to defend their stumps of rights.

demography

We know the skeptics’ argument: If Quebecers want to maintain their demographic weight, let them have more children. It’s a rhetorical trick. For if there is indeed a tragic crisis in the birth rate in the West, it in no way explains the present situation.

English Canada is not in such a “hyper” situation as enough to permanently drown out the people of Quebec.

This acceleration is explained primarily, if not exclusively, by the massive immigration policy decided upon by the federal government, according to the logic of always more.

Ideological delusion drives her to Ottawa so that she wants to reach 100 million Canadians by the end of the century.

The response of Quebec’s federal ideologists is well known: to maintain its political weight in the union, Quebec itself must dramatically increase immigration thresholds. Thus it will follow the demographic rhythm of the rest of the country.

We see what absurdity Canada is leading us with.

Because it is precisely the massive immigration policy led by the federal government and its slaves in Quebec that explains the decline of the French. Quebec does not have the means to receive 50,000 immigrants per year (and practically many more). Its integrative and franchising capabilities are saturated.

The massive immigration mathematically leads to the demographic dilution of the historical French-speaking majority, without which there would be no Quebec people. The latter is being pushed back more and more out of the greater Montreal area.

So we see the Faustian Pact proposed by Canada: Quebec, to maintain its political weight in the union, must agree to be less and less French, and therefore less Quebec.

And if he did everything in his power to preserve the weight of the historical French-speaking and French-speaking majority, he would have less and less weight in the Union.

In this context, the October elections will be held and all those who follow them.

the Union

In other words, however much Quebecers make themselves believe that they are building their own society, this becomes a sad illusion. The great speeches about our societal choices belong to the realm of verbal utterances.

Quebecers do not master the commands that allow them to make the basic choices that organize their collective existence. They are content to choose in a society whose existential and constitutional criteria are set by others.

Parties that do not take this issue seriously will not deserve to be taken seriously on October 3. They are only the managers of our disappearance.