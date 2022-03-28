CH: Always beat opponents

Auston Matthews’ goal barely 36 seconds into the opening bout did not bode well on Saturday at the Bale Center. However, the Montreal Canadians did not allow the defeat, and the Toronto Maple Leafs were defeated 4-2.

In the end, it was Paul Byron who decided the outcome of the match. The striker took advantage of a three-round run and opted for a low shot, a wise choice as he tricked goalkeeper Eric Calgren.

However, in the second half, the favorites broke through offensively. Christian Dvorak had initially scored, but a video review of the referees, requested by the Maple Leafs, showed there was an offside in the sequence. However, it was just a put off for Dvorak, who put the disc in an empty cage in the third period.

Despite the off-target, Martin St. Louis’ men did not give up. David Savard equalized the match first, then Cole Caufield sowed joy in the Montreal runway, with an accurate shot known only to his secret.

At the other end of the rink, Jake Allen was there for his own show. The masked man has repeatedly frustrated the stars of the Toronto organization. He finally took the victory by stopping 49 of the 51 discs she was aiming for.

The Canadians will be in action again Sunday when they face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center.