Debbie Lynch White walks in Compostela, hates it, quits after 4 days and is our idol

Debbie Lynch White has prepared for a year and a half for a beautiful journey at the end of which she will be able to fulfill a dream from her long list of things to do, which is to walk the road to Compostela.

However, his journey took a completely different turn after only four days.

Like shooting from the series Another story Recently finished, the actress had some free time on her schedule and so she traveled to Spain to do Compostela. After months of preparation, this is what she did alone on April 8th.

But, after a few days of walking in unclear and even dangerous conditions (i.e. in mountains and rocks), those which were revealed to the general public in Unit 9 I realized that, deep down there, she hates Compostela Walking. This dream wasn’t really hers, and she decided to give up.

“Who is this dreaming for?”

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Debbie explained, with humor, that she hated her experience. She could not enjoy the cities in which she was staying, and despite the good times and encounters, she realized that this kind of trip was not for her.

at stories Instagram, the one who most recently played Caroline in Another story Until very recently, it took the time to document these four days of walking the famous road, in all its beauty…and beauty less!

The initial plan was for Marina, Debbie’s wife, to come and join her in Portugal, when the actress had finished her wonderful journey. Thus, instead of returning home, Debbie decided to stay in Europe, waiting for him.

Furthermore, the actress started her “new” trip to Barcelona, ​​where she was also able to connect with a former friend and colleague ofUnit 9Olivier Barrett who lives in the Spanish city.

It’s a great adventure!

