Charlotte Le Bon’s first film, Hawk Lake, was selected at Cannes

Filmed in Quebec, the film stars Mounia Choukri, Karen Günther-Hindemann, Sarah Monpetite and Joseph Engel. This is a free adaptation of the romantic comic sisterby Bastian Vives.

Image taken from the movie “Hawk Lake” where we see Joseph Engel and Sarah Monpetite Photo: Synfrance

This is the first feature film of the famous actress in France, where she was discovered on television, and then in the cinema, in several roles.

Next May, Directors’ Week will present the first steps in the cinema of French writer Annie Ernault, 81 years old. Made with his son David, super 8 yearspromises, like the work of an author years, To link the biography and the social and political narrative.

Eleven female directors form part of the biweekly Directors’ Choice, which was created after the events of May 1968 in opposition to the traditional Cannes Film Festival. In all, there are 23 films you want to restore The beauty and richness of contemporary world cinema said delegate general Paolo Moretti, who is due to deliver at the end of this year’s event.

Political themes are well represented between choice

Fortnight will begin by awarding the traditional Carrosse d’Or by American director Kelly Reichardt, who is also present at an official competition in Cannes for her new film, show up.

The French Battalion is well represented, in the latest Mia Hansen Love films (beautiful morning, With Melvil Poupaud and Léa Seydoux), and Philippe Faucon. The latter’s film focuses on the fate of the Harkis, those Algerians who fought on the side of France, sixty years after Algeria’s independence. We will also see the second film by Léa Mysius (the five demons, with Adèle Exarchopoulos), who was a screenwriter for Jacques Audiard and Arnaud Desplechin.

Director Alice Winokur will address the topic of terrorism with the story of an attack in the capital in Watch Paris againWith Virginie Evira and Gregoire Colin.

In addition to an Asian film that will soon join this selection, but whose title has not been revealed, films from around the world will be shown, including one from Ukraine (pamphire, First feature film directed by Dmytro Sokoletki-Subchuk), and announced as a The Greek tragedy between social and political parables . Political issues will be very present in films from both Latin America (1976, by Manuela Martelli, on the Pinochet dictatorship in Chile) compared to the Arab world, from Tunisia to Lebanon.