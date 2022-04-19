Church for sale in Saint-Paul-de-la-Croix

Fabrice’s president, Eval Castongue, says he had no choice but to go through with the sale. However, he wished to maintain the treasury for the provision of religious services. According to him, the Fabrik company offered the municipal council to buy the building a year ago. She returned to the charge a few months ago to ask elected officials to pay the electricity bill. In both cases, council members did not respond to their requests.

” Everyone wants to have his church, but no one wants to pay for it! » – Quote from Eval Castongue, Prefect of the Fabrique of the Diocese of Saint-Paul-de-la-Croix

Saint-Paul-de-la-Croix Mayor Jerome Dancos says he is disappointed with the plant’s decision. Condemns the failure to inform the members of the Municipal Council. Mr. Dancause stresses that selling the church was not the only possible option for Fabrique.

” This is the church of the parishioners! » – Quote from Jerome Dancos, Mayor of Saint-Paul-de-la-Croix

Since the church sale, right in the middle of the Easter holiday, requests for information have been numerous. The Fabrique chief undertakes to hold an information session if an interesting offer is received for the church built in 1907. He would like a community project to be developed there.

According to Eval Castongue, a developer has taken steps to build housing for Canadian soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. About twenty dwellings were to be built within the church. According to the head of the plant, it was possible to create dozens of jobs. But the epidemic triumphed over this project.