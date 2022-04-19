science

Health and science: Interspecific mutations reveal clues to aging

April 19, 2022
Maria Gill
  • Written by James Gallagher
  • Health and science reporter

photo credit, Getty Images

comment on the photo,

The study showed that dogs’ DNA mutates five times faster than their masters’ genetic code.

According to a study, the lifespan of animals correlates with the rate at which their genetic code mutates.

Researchers have found that mammals – from tigers to humans – have roughly the same number of mutations by the time they die of old age.

But short-lived animals tend to exhaust their allotment faster, according to an analysis of 16 species.

According to the researchers, this discovery helps explain why we age and sheds light on one of cancer’s most complex mysteries.

