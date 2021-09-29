Since these estimates are averages, the effects will be greater in some parts of the world, and more severe in low-income countries. The numbers come from from studying who wants to be one of the first to build a bridge between climatology and demography, perhaps the first to characterize impacts by age group.

To this end, the team of 37 researchers from twelve countries set out to quantify “lifetime exposure” to extreme weather events, under various scenarios, ranging from 1°C to 3.5° of increase compared to the pre-industrial era.

Lead author, climate scientist Wim Terry, says in communication Issued by Vrije University in Brussels.

In the “3.5 degree increase” scenario, we’re not talking about 36 times more heat waves, but 44 times more heat waves.

studying Back September 26 in review Science. Posted by a report by the non-profit organization Save the Children entitled Born in the climate crisis.

And this isn’t just about kids: only those over 40 are likely to get away with it, as we read in the study. “The effect of different future temperature pathways ‘on exposure to these extreme events’ will only become noticeable for the <40-year-old cohorts in 2020, with the largest difference being in the younger cohorts."

Photo: Australia fires, January 2020.