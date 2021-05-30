China launches a ship loaded with equipment for the future station

Rocket Long March – 7 The New China News Agency reported that 14 tons of food, equipment and fuel on board took off from the launch site in Wenchang, Hainan Island, southern tropical.

The agency said, citing the China Space Agency (CMSA), that the cargo ship successfully detached from the thrust and entered orbit and deployed its solar panels.

Heavenly Palace

The space station is called Tiangong ( Heavenly Palace ), It would need about ten launches to complete its assembly into orbit. It should be fully operational in 2022.

Once completed, it is expected to remain in low Earth orbit for 15 years.

After the possible withdrawal of International Space Station (ISS) After 2028, Tiangong could become the only human outpost in Earth’s orbit.

We will transport necessary support materials, spare parts and equipment first, then our crew. Quote from:Hao Chun, director of the China Space Agency

Once the cargo ship docks at the space station, China will begin preparing to send three astronauts into space.

Billions to catch up with the United States and Russia

Beijing has allocated billions of dollars to its space program in an attempt to catch up with the pioneers Russia and the United States, with ambitious plans in Earth orbit and the landing of an unmanned spacecraft on the moon and Mars.

But China has come under heavy criticism from the United States and many experts for its potentially serious violation of space rules.

Rocket in free fall

In fact, at the beginning of the month, A. Huge rocket piece Return to Earth after launching the central unit of his space station.

Although the Chinese authorities have confirmed that they are open to international cooperation at their station, their framework remains unclear.

But the European Space Agency (ESA) has already sent astronauts to China for job training in Tiangong in anticipation of its completion.

Members of the Beijing Aerospace Command and Control Center celebrate the success of the Tianwen-1 mission, which allowed the Zhurong little robot to land on Mars. Photo: Xinhua News Agency via AP / Jin Luang

Rover on Mars

At the beginning of the month, China succeeded in landing its rover Zorong On Mars, becoming only the third country to successfully land a vehicle on the Red Planet.

The rover should soon begin studying the geology of Mars. He is expected to spend three months taking pictures and gathering data on a vast lava plain in the northern hemisphere.