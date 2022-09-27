First audition of the year with Cole Caufield

Although he played the majority of the 2021-22 season with the Canadians. Striker Mike Hoffman does not appear to have made his mark. With two more years left on his contract, he needs to find a spot. But where is this place? Martin St-Louis gives us his first test, Monday night, when Montreal hosts the New Jersey Devils.

Tonight, Hoffmann will have the opportunity to play on the first line. He’s clearly taking advantage of this opportunity because he’s missing several veterans in the squad, but he shouldn’t take it too seriously. St-Louis is starting to rate players in play and this is an opportunity for him to make his mark.

In the first row, he is accompanied by junior center Owen Beck, who has distinguished himself since the beginning of the camps, and Cole Caufield. Needless to explain, Cole Caufield should be playing on the first line this year with Nick Suzuki. This trio, however, needs a third element to perfect their game. Josh Anderson is the frontrunner, who spent most of the last campaign with them. Otherwise, sooner or later Juraj Slafkovsky will have to get his chance with the two stars.

This is where Hoffman comes in. Although the chemistry did exist between Josh Anderson and the Caufield-Suzuki duo, it wasn’t satisfying enough. Hoffmann could try to stand out and take a place on the front line. His performance is unlikely in 2021-22 (15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points in 67 games), but he can always improve.

He has already started to prove himself in the last match of last year. He and Caufield scored two quick goals in 12 seconds against the Florida Panthers last year.

Obviously, CH faced a team that did not count on its best players, those who were resting in the playoffs. On the other hand, it probably gave him confidence that he would use it this year. This time around, being put on the first line in a pre-season game isn’t great, but it should be nice to take the time to play.

The password to recover Mike Hoffman’s photo is trust. When a player like him is enthusiastic and confident, little offensive production will stop him. It remains only to be seen what the Hoffman-Beck-Caufield trio will give him on the ice. It can hit hard.

