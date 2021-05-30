Choose the right sun protection to prevent cancer

With the sun increasingly present, it is imperative to protect yourself from UV rays not only to prevent sunburn, but also to reduce the risk of developing skin cancer.

Ds Josip Doumit, a dermatologist, wants to demystify the sun protection factor, known as SPF.

“Par exemple, un FPS de 15 nous donne une protection solaire de 93%, tandis qu’un FPS de 30 nous donne une protection de 97%, mais si on monte à 50, on a une protection de 98%», a résumé the doctor.

The doctor recommended that “the most important thing is protection with an SPF of 30 or more.” It shows that between an SPF of 30, 50 or 60, the differences in protection are minimal.

In addition to the SPF, your dermatologist explains that to choose the right sunscreen, you need to make sure you get adequate protection from UVA and UVB rays.

High rates of skin cancer

According to Dr.s There is definitely an increase in cases of skin cancer. In particular, he cites a study that concluded that between 1994 and 2014, skin cancers increased by 60%.

“It is extremely important to avoid sunburn at any age, especially when you are young,” the specialist emphasized.