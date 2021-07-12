Chris Pratt, under the influence of sleeping pills, challenges ex-wrestler Dave Bautista to a fight

Chris Pratt once challenged fellow Guardians of the Galaxy and retired wrestler Dave Bautista to a fight after taking sleeping pills.

The Jurassic World actor used to swallow pills to help him sleep, but the medication often prompted him to text, which he couldn’t remember the next morning.

One of those incidents involved the former WWE star who found his friend’s proposal hilarious.

“The next day he[Bautista]said, ‘Hey man, that’s the text I sent last night…’ and I said, ‘What text?'” Chris Pratt said, recalling his conversation with his friend. ‘ He said, ‘Don’t you remember?’

Then the actor checked his cell phone, not realizing until then that he had challenged the giant to a wrestling fight.

“Dave, I want to fight you. I want to fight you. No one needs to know, but I want to know. I think I can hit you. I think I can hit you brother. Like, group rules, no elbows, no knees. I just want to,” he said. to feel strong,” he could read.

Chris Pratt was “ashamed” for sending such a message, as he said there would be no doubt who would emerge victorious in this match.

“Dave was going to kill me fast,” he admitted on the US show The Late Late Show with James Corden. He is by far the most powerful man in Hollywood.”