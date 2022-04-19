The end is near for Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights find themselves in serious trouble after losing two points that should have been in their pockets against the impoverished New Jersey Devils on Monday.

Former Montreal Canadiens goalkeeper Andrew Hammond played a really bad trick on the Golden Knights by stopping 42 shots in the 3-2 win, enjoying the first victory in the Devils outfit. More importantly, it made it really difficult for Vegas, which remains out of the Western Conference playoff picture.

With five games remaining, coach Peter Debor’s men are four points behind the Dallas Stars, holders of the clubs’ last pass. The Texas formation also has a game in hand, while the Vancouver Canucks are one point behind the Knights, while playing one game less. In short, the Nevada team is in a somewhat precarious position, even if it has a date with the stars on April 26. That day’s victory may not be enough.

“We have to find a way to win hockey games. For the first time we will need help from other squads. Some will lose. Quebec striker Jonathan Marchesault told NHL.com.

win everything

Indeed, the knights should hope for a miracle, but first of all, they will have to control what they can, that is, the course of their own games. It is not by navigating a streak of two losses as now that they reach the goal.

“We have to win them all, it’s that simple,” DeBoer admitted. Circumstances have put us in a situation where there is no margin for error. This is a difficult game context. […] The work that’s been done all year and what’s happened this season has put us in a situation where we can’t take it easy and play without pressure at this point in the campaign. We don’t have that. We have to control everything and send the pucks to the corresponding net.

If they wanted to turn the tide, his forces would have to restore their offensive touch, those who had been left out by Edmonton Oilers in their previous duels. Their next mission will be to defeat Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Next, the San Jose Sharks will be at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.