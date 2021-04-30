Cinema Hot Docs Festival by default

A major event in the world of documentary filmmaking, the Toronto Hot Docs Festival, which kicked off Thursday and runs through May 9, has access to all parts of Canada. Here are some suggestions for movies to watch, mostly from Quebec and Canada.

André Duchesen

Journalism

A- The first artificial immortality

You want immortality? Are you interested in the latest developments in robotics and artificial intelligence? The opening film of the festival A- The first artificial immortality By An Shin, you must see it. The director has traveled the world and shows us how researchers practically enliven their symbolic images by feeding their own memories (images, letters, etc.). All are awesome. A little scary. But other researchers believe that the robotic apocalypse is not for tomorrow.

Image provided by HOT DOCS An excerpt from the movie Archipelago By Felix Dufour Labrier

Archipelago

Feature film Archipelago By Félix Dufour-Laperrière is the spearhead of Quebec’s presence in Hot Docs. The director who has previously signed the works Across the Atlantic And the New town He continues his thinking on Saint Lawrence, poetry, and language. At the same time, we notice that his cinema is still undergoing a transformation which is a very good thing. As a resultArchipelago, A form of multimedia collage, is a thought-demanding workout.

Image provided by HOT DOCS Scene from So I calculate

So I calculate

The interior of the car is a very cinematic setting, as many works have shown. The same is the case for this documentary by Kipcare Emmanuel Lisha. As passengers board his vehicle that crosses Port-au-Prince, he wonders about the benefits of international aid in Haiti. The comments are peppered with stunning photos taken at an MSF distribution center.

Image provided by HOT DOCS Matteo Sobody Chikueno in Hardly the sun

Hardly the sun

This feature-length documentary proves the value of all personal tasks, no matter how small, in preserving memory. Thus goes Matteo Sobody Chikueno, an old man with a damaged face, to document the disappearance of his people, Aroyeo in Paraguay, recording the testimonies of victims on tapes of four tracks. It was slow and dry, and also very impressive!

Image provided by HOT DOCS At a provincial federal conference, Quebec Prime Minister René Levesque gave the floor to Marie Two X Airlie.

Mary Two-Ax Earley: I’m Indian again

Using visual and audio archives, Mohawk filmmaker Courtney Montour takes us to meet Mary to X Airlie, a member of her community, who passed away 25 years ago, and has long fought for the rights of Aboriginal women married to men who are not. . In another era, indigenous women lost all of their rights, including the right to bathe in the community pool, when they married a white man. In this 34-minute movie, you’ll see the activist struggling to raise awareness among politicians. You will succeed in achieving its goal. Wonderful course.

Image provided by HOT DOCS Sean Bath works hard

Hell or clean water

This documentary is David vs. Goliath. David is Sean Bath, a Newfoundlander living in Twillingate Village, who has taken it upon himself to clean the sea floor around the harbor from all the trash (tires, car batteries, bottles, fishing) found there. Goliath is … the scale of the mission, the narrow-minded government machine, and locals angry when they see Bath collaborating with the island’s hated environmentalist group. Good story as director Cody Westman avoids drowning in the situation and crying.