Climate change: Canada had hoped for a stronger deal in Rome

It is clear that Canada wanted stronger and more ambitious language in the fight against climate change with other countries that wanted it as well. Canadian Prime Minister said at the conclusion of the summit.

However, he ranked his remarks by noting that the 20 richest countries had made them Significant progress Recognizing the goal of keeping global warming at 1.5°C. Great powers have also pledged to phase out coal and methane.

Ottawa urges other countries to follow suit. We encourage the world to do the same, but we will invest, and we will help the world do less, as we promised, to double our climate financing. , He said.

Canada has doubled down on its commitments on climate investments, but we must do more and we are here to advance this issue tomorrow and in the days to come, at COP26 , he completed.

It is clear that Canada is ready to work with our G-20 partners on the major issues facing our world. We are there to work together to overcome major challenges. Quote from:Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Canada has reaffirmed its support for the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, which aims to protect 30% of the world’s terrestrial and marine environments by 2030.

Last June, Trudeau’s government announced its intention to cut the global climate change budget from $2.65 billion to $5.3 billion for the next five years.

Justin Trudeau also mentioned that the G20 discussed the role of the private sector in combating climate change. He stressed that there are profits to be made and that these investments are beneficial to our planet.

Canada is one of many groups trying to encourage private investment in the fight against climate change, and we will continue to do so. , He said.

There is no denying climate change. Climate action cannot be delayed. Quote from:Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Canada praised

Canada’s policies have won praise for the prime minister from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with whom he spoke Sunday morning.

She said, “I want to thank you for being a strong and dedicated ally in the fight against climate change. I think it is not only the interest of the day, but also the interest of the century, which is of paramount importance.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Canada’s leadership. Photo: Reuters/Johanna Geron

For her part, German Chancellor Angela Merkel considered it bold for the Trudeau government to impose a carbon tax as an oil-producing country.

Invitation to order

Although he ensures that everything is done in order to respect the goals of the Paris Agreement – keeping global warming below 2°C, and as close to 1.5°C as possible – the prime minister was called in to issue the order this summer by climate scientists and environmental activists. .

They judged the Trudeau government’s policies to combat climate change “shy” and would require a more aggressive approach, shortly after the publication of a sobering report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The United Nations reiterated this week that policies pledged by members of the Paris climate agreement will lead to a global warming of more than 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

The G-20 discussed reformulating the goal of the Paris Agreement to give it more prominence, notably by committing to stop subsidizing coal-fired power plants abroad.