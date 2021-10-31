William Burton, Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award at RelèveON Gala

This is William Burton, from Ottawa, 2015 Digital Media Innovator alarm clock, who won the Young Entrepreneur Award at the 2021 Annual RelèveON Gala in toronto canadian club October 27. The jury commented: “His perseverance in realizing his dreams makes him a role model for Francophone youth.”

During webémission Hosted by Isabel Menard, Radio Canada, dedicated RelèveON Award winners Under 40 in 6 categories: Young Entrepreneur, Young Professional, Young Executive, Youth Inclusive Leader, Favorite Jury Prize and Stéphane Teasdale Tribute Award.

said Alexandre Blanchard, Club canadienne de Toronto Board Member and Co-Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the 2021 RelèveON Awards.

“We are very fortunate to be able to count, every year, on the support of companies, entrepreneurs and partner institutions that help us showcase our many Francophone talents.”

Among these partners, Desjardins and Fix Auto have presented the RelèveON Awards since its inception 4 years ago.