The Remparts are one win away from their first QMJHL title since 1976

Halifax | Quebec Remparts are just one win away from winning their first QMJHL Championship since 1976.

• Also read: LHJMQ: Great experience for the assistant coach of Team CH who is following his son’s path into the playoffs

In a heated game tonight at the borderline-packed Scotiabank Center as Patrick Roy won the 600th career winning season including the playoffs, the Remparts eliminated the Mooseheads by a score of 2-1. The Red Devils will have the chance to earn their ticket to the Memorial Cup in Kamloops with the final moving to Quebec City on Friday for Game 5.

Didier Debucher/Journal de Quebec

Tied at 1-1 after 40 minutes of play, Remparts held on to a penalty twice in the third period before Zachary Bolduc settled the contention with less than seven minutes left by capitalizing on a great game and a superb pass from Theo Rochette.

Didier Debucher/Journal de Quebec

“We achieved what we couldn’t do since the start of the series by stopping their aggressive play at third and capitalizing on a great play from Rochette on Bolduc’s winning goal,” said the Red Devils head coach and managing director. As we’ve done all year, we have to stay At the moment we are focused on the process, especially by getting a good start and not thinking about the fourth victory.

“The Mooseheads made my job easier by coming back strong after a tough first period,” said Roy. They have shown resilience and will not give up. They worked harder than us in the second and will be ready for the next game. I have a lot of respect for Halifax.”

Bolduc was relieved at the end of events. “This goal looked good, but it’s a victory for the team,” he said. Rochet gave me a good pass.

Cannon departure from Remparts

They dominated in the first half as they managed 20 shots in the direction of Matisse Rousseau who shone with all his fire, but Remparts retreated to the locker room with little priority to one goal. Was Roy worried about the Mooseheads turning things around?

Didier Debucher/Journal de Quebec

“I’ve seen it many times before, a goalkeeper going through a period like that,” said the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche goaltender. Their goalkeeper was very good and gives his teammates energy and confidence. Rousseau must have told himself he would have liked to have known about this type of match on Tuesday.

The goalkeeper stopped three Remparts players at the breakaway. “We had a lot of chances but we didn’t, but we kept calm and were patient,” said Bolduc, who was thwarted by Rosso five seconds before the end of the second half. We couldn’t be better off.”

Mooseheads are not allowed to aim

Down 1-0 in the second half, the Mooseheads thought they had tied the game, but the referees appeared on video and ruled out Markus Vidicek’s goal due to a handball from Alexandre Doucet.

Didier Debucher/Journal de Quebec

Vidicek didn’t see things the same way. “I touched the puck with two Remparts players before it fell on my stick,” he said. We faced physical and mental challenges from the start of the season and the series is not over.

After losing 3-1 in the final, the Mooseheads were also denied three important items. Zachary Laurioux and David Moravec were not in their uniforms for Game 4 and captain Attilio Biasca is playing tonight.

“After an unacceptable first period, we performed very well in the second and third phases, and we only had one goal to win despite the poor squad,” said coach Sylvain Favreau, who declined to comment on the situation. to not allow the target. He’s a credit to the guys and the streak hasn’t ended. We’ll take inspiration from the 2012 edition of the Mooseheads, who wiped out a three-game deficit against the Remparts to win seven.

Didier Debucher/Journal de Quebec

If his opponent shone with all his fire, William Russo also had a very good outing, especially in the last 40 minutes where he made some great saves at 1-1.

“You can play in the head when the opposing goalkeeper is doing a very good job and you concede some shots, but I keep my focus on the puck and move my feet around. The guys in front of me play well and block several shots. I got a little lucky when Josh Lawrence tried to use the turnstile.”

Russo does not wish to return to Halifax for a possible sixth game. “Quebec is an excellent city for hockey and we have a great opportunity to provide fans with their first championship in a very long time. Despite the excitement, we have to stay five on the ten scale of our feelings.