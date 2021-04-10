Cole Caufield: An Unforgettable Evening | Montreal Magazine

Playing hockey is not like going to the moon for it. In his language as colorful as ever, Joel Bouchard made this comparison to describe Cole Coffield’s unique and rare talent.

In his debut with a Laval missile, Caufield didn’t walk the moon like Neil Armstrong did in 1969, but he did what he always did: beat the goalkeeper.

Caufield scored two goals plus an assist in Friday’s 5-3 win over Marlise in Toronto.

“I couldn’t ask for better,” said Caufield. It was a beautiful evening. I’m still learning, but I knew what to expect in my first game. When you work hard in your area, you end up getting opportunities to attack. I played with two good players too (Will and Felix). “

In the second half, the number scored 44 goals in his image. Deployed near the circles to the left in the power game, he fired a sharp shot after a precise pass from Jordan Well to quickly defeat Joseph Wall. On his third match shot, he scored his first professional goal.

Before the end of the middle half, Caufield added his first assists to target rocket captain Xavier Ole. He continued his momentum in the third half, swooping on his return to score his second goal of the match. Great beauty goal. And the goal is to win.

“Cole has a talent and he has a talent,” Bouchard said after the match. It is a sign. It was fun to see him score on his debut. We have the right to be happy for him. But Cole’s performance is not out of the ordinary for an individual. ”

Two goals and a cup

Offensively, the American was not disappointed at all in its early days. He has an instinct for the anti-network. An adjective that cannot be taught. But at five over five, the 5’7 ” winger still has a job to do. For Marlis’ first goal, Kali Kosila beat Coffield and Will before stunned Charlie Lindgren.

Within several years, Caufield will tell his loved ones the story of his first match with the pros. He can also say that he learned a few hours before this meeting that he had just won the Hobey-Baker Cup, which was awarded to NCAA’s Most Valuable Player.

Coronation

It was already written in heaven. But we were waiting for confirmation. On the eve of the Fronzen Four Grand Final between Massachusetts and St. Cloud State, NCAA officials have unveiled the Hobey-Baker Cup Winner.

Caufield won the ballot ahead of striker Shane Pinto (Pick 2e Tour 2019 Senators who played in North Dakota) and Minnesota State University Dryden Mackay goalkeeper.

In his second season with the Wisconsin Badgers, Caufield burned the NCAA with 30 goals and 52 points in 31 games.

Engraved with NCAA’s finest individual awards, Steven Points of Wisconsin has met a prestigious group of former recipients. Johnny Godrow (2013-2014), Jack Eshel (2014-2015) and Cal McCar (2018-2019) received this honor already.

If the names of Eshel and Makar can set the imagination apart, there have also been past winners who would not have had a glorious career in the NHL. We can think of Drew LeBlanc, Jack Connolly, Andy Millie or Blake Jeffreon, the four winners before Godreux in 2014.

In the Canadians, Caufield became the organization’s first prospect to win the title since defender Tom Curvers in 1983-1984. Kurvers Pick 7e In 1981, he was in his fourth and final season with the University of Minnesota Duluth when he won the title.