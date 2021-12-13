UEFA Champions League | Redraw the drawing, postponing the shock of Messi and Ronaldo

(Paris) Real Madrid will witness Kylian Mbappe of his dreams, as he will face Paris Saint-Germain on 8e The Champions League final, according to the lottery, was completely reconstructed after Monday’s mistake at Nyon.

Inter Milan, Liverpool, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are the other posters of these eighte From the final match, which will take place the first leg matches in Group B on February 15, 16, 22 or 23, and the return leg on March 8, 9, 15 or 16.

Real preferred the first draw that I watched to face Benfica Lisbon.

But two real reasons stemming from a “technical problem with the software of one of the external service providers”, according to UEFA, cast doubt on the correctness of the measure, causing a long and unprecedented hesitation that the European body ruled at its end. In favor of canceling the withdrawal.

The first mistake came when Villarreal fired on Manchester United, when the English club were not among their potential opponents, as regulations prevent two opponents from the same group from ending up in 8.e Conclusion.

Messi-Ronaldo match postponed

The images also show that the Manchester United ball was forgotten when forming the pot of potential rival Atletico Madrid, when “Colchoneros” inherited Bayern Munich as their opponent.

The embarrassment on stage for UEFA’s deputy general secretary, traditionally responsible for hosting the European Cup draw, was palpable at a time of confusion.

On social networks, negative, sarcastic or angry reactions were swift, then Atletico Madrid explained to AFP that they had requested an official explanation from the European football government. And everything had to be rebuilt.

Paris Saint-Germain initially had to face Manchester United, in a new episode of the rivalry between Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Mo).

This duel was replaced by a clash between France’s top scorer, Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) and Karim Benzema (Real). The first, who did not hide his temptations to join the “White House” this summer, will be able to show all his genius at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Two prestigious European homes will meet, Benfica Lisbon and Ajax Amsterdam. Red and White Hurricane Johan Cruyff won this match in the 1972 Champions Cup semi-finals (1-0/0-0).

Chelsea – Lille Twice

The Dutch club, which has racked up six victories in six group matches, such as Bayern Munich and Liverpool, will start as the favourite.

Messi’s mistake, Cristiano Ronaldo will smash the shoulders of Atletico Madrid, the opponent who was often cited when he played for Real Madrid, as Manchester United face Spanish champion Diego Simeone and Antoine Griezmann.

Villarreal, the European champion, inherited from Juventus Turin, and Chelsea, the defending champion, will smash shoulders with French champion Lille, the only label issued twice, in the first draw, then the second.

Among the other top candidates, Bayern Munich will play a small derby against RB Salzburg, a city 150 kilometers away, on the other side of the German-Austrian border.

Finally, the hand of Russia’s captain in Euro 2008, Andrei Arshavin, the star to run the draw, sent Manchester City to Lisbon to face Sporting Portugal.

Before the new draw, the coach of the “Citizens” team, Pep Guardiola, considered a “fair” decision to resume operations from scratch. “It was a mistake but things like that can happen. If there is a mistake, it has to be rebuilt so that it does not arouse suspicion.”