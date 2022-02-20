Contract negotiations begin for 4,200 workers at Bell’s office in Ontario and Quebec

Members are calling for higher wages and an end to Bell’s coordinated strategy of job erosion through processes such as offshoring and outsourcing. Mental health support services and workplace stress prevention are also priorities for office staff in this round of negotiations.

“As Bell is making record profits, our members are determined to make significant gains in these negotiations,” said Renaud Jani, director of Unifor Quebec. “Our members are ready to show Bill once again what a united front looks like as they rally behind their negotiating team.”

Negotiations began with the exchange of demands between the union and the employer on Tuesday, February 15th. Talks are expected to continue into next week, which usually lasts several weeks.

The previous collective agreement expired on November 30, 2021.

Negotiations will begin in the coming weeks for over 15,000 members, including Atlantic workers and clerks, as well as our colleagues at Bell Technical Solutions.

Bell office workers in Quebec are represented by Unifor Localals 6000, 6001, 6002, 6003, and local residents 6004, 6005, 6006, 6007, 6008 and 37 in Ontario. All local residents are represented in the negotiation unit.

For more information: For media inquiries or to arrange an interview via Zoom, FaceTime, or Skype, contact Sarah McCue, a Unifor Communications representative, at [email protected] or at 416-458-3307 (cell); For an interview in French, contact Marie-Andrée L’Heureux, Unifor Communications representative in Quebec, at [email protected] or at 514-916-7373 (cell)