Core i9-12950HX, i7-12850HX, and i5-12600HX demos revealed

High-end Alder Lake-HX laptop processors appear in the GeekBench 5 database. We have a first idea of ​​how the Core i9-12950HX, Core i7-12850HX, and Core i5-12600HX perform.

These new SKUs are part of Intel’s upcoming Alder Lake-HX lineup. These are portable BGA chips aimed at high-end laptops. The first two chipsets were introduced by the LENOVO 20MWMMMMCC laptop capable of holding 128GB of DDR5 memory. The Core i9-12950HX is better equipped than the current Core i9-12900HK which offers 14C/20T. We have a 14% increase in the number of physical cores and a 20% increase in the number of threads.

In terms of specs, the Core i9-12950HX and Core i7-12850HX each have 16 cores and handle 24 threads. The main difference lies in the cache size with 30MB L3 cache for the first versus 25MB for the second plus fewer L2/L1 caches. The Core i9-12950HX runs at 2.5 GHz and 4.9 GHz All Core in boost mode versus 2.4 GHz and 4.7 GHz for the Core i7-12850HX.

For its part, the Core i5-12600HX has 12 physical cores and runs 16 threads. We are in front of the same configuration as the current Core i5-12600H. It runs at 2.8 GHz versus 4.6 GHz All Core in boost mode. The 12600H operates at a maximum frequency of 4.5GHz.

Core i9-12950HX, Core i7-12850HX, Core i5-12600HX.

In terms of performance, this leak puts the Core i9-12950HX and Core i7-12850HX ahead of the fastest AMD Ryzen 9 6000 series APU. On the other hand, the power consumption is also higher. This data cannot be neglected. It is a necessity in the laptop sector.

Various laptop manufacturers are said to be working on improving the design around the new Alder Lake-HX line. So performance is likely to improve by the final launch expected in May or June.

