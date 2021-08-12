COVID-19: Airplanes require vaccinations from their employees

Winnipeg Jets will have the opportunity to fill their yard to capacity, but staff and fans will be required to show proof of full vaccination.

The Manitoba organization on Twitter on Wednesday posted a press release from True North Sports + Entertainment, the company that operates, among other things, the amphitheater in which it plays.

“True North Sports + Entertainment would like to confirm that our entertainment venues will sell their tickets at maximum capacity and that they will require all staff and guests to provide us with complete proof of vaccination. The majority of season ticket holders have informed us that proof of vaccination to get to Canada Live Center and Burton Cummings Theater is important to us. for them “.

According to the stadium’s website, the public health system has allowed professional sports teams to fill their stadiums since August 7, provided all spectators are double vaccinated. It is also added that wearing a mask is mandatory indoors.

Canada Live Center, located in Winnipeg, can accommodate up to 15,321 spectators for hockey games.