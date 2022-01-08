COVID-19: Boulet calls on employers to be flexible in the face of testing shortages

Labor Minister Jean Boulet said he is convinced of the goodwill of workers who say they have COVID-19 and asks employers to be flexible and agree to facilities during this period when access to screening tests remains difficult.

The minister gave an interview to the Canadian Press Agency on Thursday, after Public Health announced on Tuesday that the isolation period would be reduced from 10 to 5 days, in case of infection with the Coronavirus, under certain conditions – no fever for 24 hours, and reduced symptoms. and double vaccination.

Public Health has also allocated access to screening centers for some priority customers, because they are overwhelmed – which has complicated access to screening “other” workers. I am convinced of the good faith of the workers and the adaptability of the employers. There is no doubt about that. Minister Boulet said I really call on all workplaces to take charge of managing this risk.

In addition, the Committee on Standards, Equity, Health and Safety at Work will soon add more information to its website in this context. the COVID-19 Workplace Health Standards Manual Explain how to clarify the situation before returning to work, using a questionnaire outlining the questions the employer can ask the worker or with the help of self-certification by the workers, the minister said.

The center states in its press release that as soon as symptoms appear, such as fever, cough, sore throat and loss of taste and smell, the worker should immediately enter into isolation for at least five days. At the end of these five days, this person can return to work if they have been vaccinated appropriately, if they have not had a fever in the past 24 hours, and if their symptoms have improved. If these conditions are not met, that person will have to undergo a ten-day isolation period.

“In all cases, the employer must take the necessary measures to protect the health and ensure the safety and physical well-being of the worker. The National Council for Economic and Social Sciences (CNESST) has also emphasized that teleworking should be privileged when possible. Likewise, other instructions, Like staying away, disinfecting and wearing a mask, remain in effect.

Minister Boulet also indicated that the federal government should distribute about 30 million rapid tests in Quebec by the end of January, which should simplify the process. “In the meantime, there is an exceptional context that requires an adaptive approach on the part of employers,” says the Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity.

