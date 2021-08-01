COVID-19 | Florida breaks daily record for new cases

(Cape Canaveral) In the midst of a new wave, Florida has broken the record for the number of COVID-19 cases in a single day, according to data from US federal officials released Saturday.

They reported 21,683 new cases for that state alone.

Florida has become the epicenter of the new infection in the United States. One in five new cases has been reported there.

Governor Ron DeSantis and the state legislature have refused to impose mandatory face coverings on residents. They have also restricted what local authorities can take as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For example, Mr. DeSantis on Friday banned school boards from forcing their students to wear a mask when they return to school next month.

The data was published on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. They demonstrate the speed at which the disease spreads in the condition. The day before, 17,334 new cases were reported.

The number of hospitalizations is approaching the peak reached during last year’s wave. Surgeries will be postponed to provide beds for new patients.

The previous record, set on January 7, was 19,334 new cases.

Proof that the situation is getting worse there: Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWolrd Parks are asking visitors to wear face coverings indoors. Universal even ordered its employees to wear one and respect physical distancing.

“The health and safety of all our visitors and employees is our priority,” Universal said in a statement.