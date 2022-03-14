Medical staff shortage in Ukraine: “I am the only doctor tonight”

left ds Julian Auger pleads with his fellow Canadians to come and help him.

Three Italian doctors who were supposed to arrive within a week to take up his position on the Polish-Ukrainian border had to cancel.

Dr. said.s Auger.

Children are in danger

His camp organizes the transfer of patients from Ukrainian hospitals to Polish hospitals.

“We are very concerned about the evacuation of 19 children in critical condition; they will pass from here for an ambulance transfer, I got this information an hour ago,” for example,s Auger.

In the past hours, work in this camp was unsuccessful because Russia targeted a military base near Lviv.

“It’s a busier day because of the bombing, I heard about 30 rockets at a military base about 30 miles from here. My colleagues saw these explosions from a distance. The Lviv region, west of Kyiv, is more active in terms of fighting, so on a medical level, the evacuations are going through From Lviv Hospital from here.