COVID-19: New Zealand lifts national containment except for Auckland

Wellington | New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that she will end national containment of the archipelago this week, adding that it will remain in place in Auckland, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, about three million New Zealanders will be able to go out again and schools will reopen on Thursday, for the first time in three weeks, the master explained.I Ardern.

However, she noted that in Auckland, the North Island big city where the most contagious delta species first appeared in mid-August, the lockdown will remain in place for at least another week. under control.

NSI Ardern praised the drop in cases, while noting that the Delta variant is a game-changer, preventing the lifting of restrictions in Auckland.

“We have been very successful in controlling this epidemic, the containment has been effective, but it is not over yet,” she said, stressing that the country cannot “bear the slightest mistake.”

The inhabitants of the rest of the archipelago will no longer be confined, but life will not resume its normal course.

Gatherings indoors will be limited to 50 people, and people will be required to wear masks in certain closed areas and provide a QR code.

The first case of local contamination in six months was recorded in mid-August, containing this country of five million people.